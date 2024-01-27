Riley Keough 'Had Been Holding Onto So Much Resentment Against Her Mother's Family' After Lisa Marie Presley’s Shocking Death
Riley Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley might have seemed like the best of friends when they stepped out to the 2024 Emmy Awards together earlier this month, however the pair hadn’t been on good terms until recently.
Many fans of the famous family were shocked to see the dynamic duo happily hand in hand on the Emmys red carpet, as several reports previously revealed an alleged feud over Riley’s mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate following her untimely death in January 2023.
"Riley and Priscilla’s reunion is very new," a source recently confirmed to a news publication. "It has been months of fighting and hard feelings, and they are just working through all of that."
"Stepping out together at the Emmys was their way of showing the world a united front," the insider explained regarding Riley and Priscilla’s joint appearance at the awards show, where the Daisy Jones & The Six star, 34, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
The pair's apparently-resolved feud stemmed from a change Lisa Marie made to her will prior to her sudden passing, declaring Riley the sole executor of her estate.
After learning of this update, Priscilla contested the "authenticity and validity" of the court documents, prompting a drawn-out legal battle which ultimately resulted in Riley’s favor.
"Riley had been holding onto so much resentment against her mother's family, blaming them for Lisa's difficult life and her many issues," the source detailed of what fueled The Girlfriend Experience actress' hard feelings. "Losing her mother so suddenly threw her into a tailspin."
The confidante continued: "But Riley decided to be the bigger person and to accept and love the family she has been given."
The court case was eventually settled, with Riley agreeing to pay Priscilla a $1 million lump sum, $400,000 in legal fees, and an additional $100,000 annual payment to her grandmother as a "special advisor" to the trust.
Priscilla and Riley's joint appearance at the Emmys came just days after the somber first anniversary of Lisa Marie's death.
Riley acknowledged her mom's passing by uploading a throwback photo of the two alongside a simple red heart emoji, while Priscilla expressed via X (formerly named Twitter): "Today is a very solemn day. It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you. Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father [Elvis Presley] now. Only that… gives me comfort."
