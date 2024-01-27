Riley Keough 'Had Been Holding Onto So Much Resentment Against Her Mother's Family' After Lisa Marie Presley’s Shocking Death

Riley Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley might have seemed like the best of friends when they stepped out to the 2024 Emmy Awards together earlier this month, however the pair hadn’t been on good terms until recently.

Many fans of the famous family were shocked to see the dynamic duo happily hand in hand on the Emmys red carpet, as several reports previously revealed an alleged feud over Riley’s mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate following her untimely death in January 2023.