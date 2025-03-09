COUPLES Riley Keough's Husband Ben Smith-Petersen Has Been a 'Total Rock' for Her After an 'Extremely Rough' Few Years Source: MEGA Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen tied the knot in 2015.

Ben Smith-Petersen has supported Riley Keough through all the ups and downs. According to an insider, the stuntman — who tied the knot with the granddaughter of Elvis Presley in 2015 — has helped Keough through all the drama and tragedy her family has experienced recently.

Source: MEGA 'She couldn’t be more grateful to have him in her life,' the source said of Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen.

“Through it all, Ben was a total rock for Riley, she couldn’t be more grateful to have him in her life,” the source shared. “The last few years have been extremely tough for Riley, with her brother dying and then her mom and the issue with her grandmother over her grandfather’s estate, there was a lot of grief.” In 2020, the Daisy Jones & The Six star’s brother, Benjamin Keough, took his own life at age 27. In 2023, Riley’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died at age 54 from a small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery.

After Lisa Marie’s tragic passing, Riley was left with her two sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood, 16, and control of her mother’s estate. Due to the inheritance, the actress and her grandmother Priscilla Presley battled over the assets but managed to resolve things. Through all the bad times, Ben was always there for Riley, however, the insider pointed out, “There was joy too, with the birth of their daughter, Tupelo.”

Source: MEGA Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen share daughter Tupelo, 2.

“The wonderful thing is he knew her brother really well and her mom too, so he can actually reminisce with her, that shared history when she’s lost so much of her family is priceless,” the source added of the couple. The pair originally met in 2012 on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road and began dating while filming in Australia.

Ben and Riley tied the knot in 2015 in two exceptional weddings. First, the lovers had an impromptu Hindu ceremony brought upon them by locals while on a trip to Nepal, and they later had another ceremony with their families in Napa Valley, Calif. In 2022, Riley gushed about her partner, telling Vogue Australia, “My husband is such a good person. He’s calm and loyal and strong and sensitive. He’s my best friend.” The insider confirmed their feelings for one another have only grown stronger over the years.

Source: MEGA Ben Smith-Petersen was there for Riley Keough through the death of her mom in 2023 and the death of her brother in 2020.

“Ben is just as adoring of Riley, he feels like the luckiest guy in the world to have a wife as smart and kind and not to mention as incredibly beautiful as she is,” they raved. The source claimed that as they approach their anniversary, Ben wants to plan something special for Riley.

Source: MEGA Riley Keough is happy Ben Smith-Petersen knew both her mom and brother so the can 'reminisce' together, according to the source,

“He wants to take her away somewhere romantic soon, so they can celebrate their 10th anniversary, probably Hawaii where they had their first honeymoon a decade ago,” they stated.