NEWS Rita Ora Flaunts Her Flawless Figure in Neon Bikini While Relaxing at the Beach: Photo Source: mega Rita Ora showed off her toned abs in a bright swimsuit.

Rita Ora is soaking up the sunshine! On Tuesday, January 21, the singer hit the beach and showcased her envious body while relaxing in the sand in Australia.

In the Instagram Story snap, Ora, 34, showcased her toned abs while rocking a neon bikini, and she used one of her hands to block the sun from her eyes. That same day, the star also uploaded a mirror selfie from her bedroom, noting of the weather, "it's hot."

Source: @ritaora/instagram Rita Ora showed off her bikini body via Instagram Stories.

Ora previously revealed to Women's Health U.K. that she tries to exercise four times a week, but she insisted you don't need expensive machines or bulky equipment to get in a good sweat session. "I might go to the gym three times a week, and then I’ll definitely do a Pilates class, so it’s not always weights," she explained. "I always travel with 1KG [2 lbs.] and 2KG [4 lbs.] dumbbells, ankle weights and a medium resistance band," said the "Poison" crooner. "If I can’t do a workout, I just use the ankle weights and wear them when we’re around town, or at home."

Source: @ritaora/instagram The singer aims to exercise four times per week.

Ora also maintains her physique by watching what she puts in her body, noting of her three meals, "I have a light breakfast, substantial lunch and a light dinner." In addition, she swears she saw a "drastic difference" when she started "drinking a litre [sic] and a half, maybe two litres of water a day." "I can only speak for myself. This is not me telling everyone, 'I’m the new health guru and I know everything,' because I don’t. This is just what has been working for me," she spilled of her routines.

Source: @ritaora/instagram Ora revealed she saw a 'drastic difference' in her body when she started drinking more water.

Ora has been focused on her mental health as well after grieving the loss of pal and collaborator Liam Payne, who died after falling off a hotel balcony in October 2024 at age 31 while struggling with drug addiction. Hours after his death, Ora began to belt out their 2018 duet "For You" at her concert in Japan, but she struggled to complete the performance since she was tearing up. "I can’t even sing this right now," she admitted to the crowd. "Can you sing this for me?"

Source: mega Ora said late pal Liam Payne 'had the kindest soul.'