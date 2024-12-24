Rita Ora Flaunts Cleavage and Impressive Abs in Sizzling Selfies
Rita Ora is closing out 2024 with a few sizzling selfies!
On Sunday, December 22, the singer took a few snaps while rocking a maroon low-cut, long-sleeved top and matching high-waisted shorts.
Ora, 34, also shared two pictures in a black and red animal print frock and an image from when she went out to eat.
"What’s your 2025 plan? Mines @typebea and music and being apart of the coolest films and spending time with family and friends and making the most of every moment. You?" she wrote in the caption and asked her 16 million Instagram followers.
"I’m just going for the glow up you’re on that’s my 2025 done 😍 @ritaora," one fan commented, while another wrote, "You loooooook sooo good in the dress ❤️🔥🐆❤️🔥."
Ora appears to be in better spirts after grieving the loss of friend Liam Payne, who died after falling off a hotel balcony in October at age 31 while struggling with drug addiction.
Hours after his death, Ora began to sing their 2018 duet "For You" at her concert in Osaka, Japan, but she was so overcome with emotion that she struggled to complete the performance.
"I can’t even sing this right now," she confessed to the audience. "Can you sing this for me?"
- Rita Ora Breaks Down in Tears at MTV EMAs as She Honors Close Friend Liam Payne After His Tragic Death
- Nicole Scherzinger Texted With Liam Payne on the Day He Died, Says She'll 'Forever Cherish and Treasure' Working With the Late Star on 'X Factor'
- Harry Styles and Liam Payne's Friendship: A Closer Look at Their Bond Before, During and After One Direction
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On social media the next day, the British beauty wrote, "I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much — he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage."
"This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones," she continued. "Our song 'For You' takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P."
Ora also honored the One Direction alum when she hosted the MTV European Music Awards in November.
"Liam Payne was one of the kindest people I knew and there were so many ways that we were thinking about honoring him and I think sometimes simply speaking is enough," she shared. "He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way he could."
"He brought so much joy to every room he walked intoHe left such a mark on this world," the singer continued to gush as she teared up. "So let’s just take a moment to remember our friend Liam."
The show then paid tribute to the dad-of-one with a video montage from over the years set to 1D's "Night Changes."