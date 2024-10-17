or
Rita Ora Breaks Down and Leaves Stage While Performing One of Liam Payne's Songs After His Tragic Death

Rita Ora broke down and left the stage after learning about Liam Payne's tragic death.

Oct. 17 2024, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Rita Ora got emotional when singing her song "For You," a duet with Liam Payne, who died on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

In a video, obtained by a news outlet, the star, who was performing in Osaka, Japan, couldn't take it anymore, even leaving the stage.

At one point, the "Anywhere" songstress sat onstage, admitting it's too difficult to sing and asked the audience to help her out instead.

Rita Ora got emotional thinking about Liam Payne's death.

One day after Payne's tragic death, Ora shared a nice note about her pal.

"I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P," she wrote alongside a photo of them together.

Rita Ora said she was 'devastated' after the singer's death.

As OK! previously reported, Payne was pronounced dead after falling multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Policía Federal Argentina confirmed to People.

An autopsy has yet to be conducted.

Rita Ora and Liam Payne have collaborated in the past.

Authorities received an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time, warning of an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol," Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry informed a news publication.

Rita Ora took to social media to write a sweet post about her late friend.

When responders arrived to the scene, the English singer already suffered a skull fracture from the fall.

"Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life," Buenos Aires medical services director Alberto Crescenti explained about the situation. "Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death."

After the news went viral, Payne's family released a statement, which read: "We are utterly devastated by the news."

In a separate statement, they said: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

