Rita Ora Looks Unrecognizable as Singer Debuts 'Insane' Blonde Mullet at 2024 British Fashion Awards: See Photos
Rita Ora, is that you?
The famed singer almost went incognito to the 2024 British Fashion Awards on Monday, December 2, as she stepped out in an unrecognizable new hairstyle and heavy makeup.
In photos obtained by OK!, Ora, 34, could be seen posing on the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall in an oversized gray suit and loads of chunky rings and earrings. The star of the show, however, was the "Let You Love Me" singer's bleach blonde mullet that was spiked up in the front.
Ora also emerged at the event — which was hosted by the British Fashion Council and presented by Pandora — with bleached eyebrows to match her new hairdo.
It is unclear whether the mullet Ora debuted was a wig or if she traded in her long, dirty-blonde locks for the new style.
Social media users were left shocked by the Descendants: The Rise of Red actress' appearance after photos circulated online, prompting haters to criticize Ora's "insane" look and some fans to defend the beauty queen's edgy ensemble.
"Rita Ora: The midlife crisis," one troll snubbed, as another questioned: "I get she changed her hair but why [does] her face look so different?"
"She looks like she’s about to host the Hunger Games," a third snarky commenter quipped, while a fourth claimed, "I think the wig is hiding face tape, or there’s fresh work."
A fifth fan also thought Ora's statement style was possibly used to hide a recent plastic surgery procedure, as they alleged: "Why do celebs think a short blonde haircut will mask their recent plastic surgery lol."
Ora's new tresses were debuted months after she opened up about her hair struggles while promoting her new haircare line, TYPEBEA, during an interview with Evening Standard back in May.
“I have very thin hair… but then I’m Eastern European, so I have very thick eyebrow hair, annoyingly, so I always have tweezers in my bag," she admitted. "It’s been through so much styling — all the TV and films and music and tours and shows and being on the road and not consistently using the using the right products and committing to what it was I was trying to change."
During her chat with the news outlet, Ora also gave a shout-out to one of her fashion role models, as she credited Gwen Stefani, 55, for her desire to have bleach blonde locks.
"I’ve always loved changing my hair up and coloring it — my biggest inspiration growing up was Gwen Stefani, and I wanted her iconic bleached hair," the Fifty Shades of Grey actress explained at the time.