Rita Ora Stuns in See-Through Gown as She Poses for 34th Birthday Celebration: Photos
Rita Ora is getting showered in love for her 34th birthday.
On Tuesday, November 26, the “For You” singer’s friend Vas J Morgan shared a series of photos from the superstar's birthday celebration.
In the images, Ora stunned in a see-through pink gown and black undergarments. Additionally, the star was seen in a blue party hat while blowing out the candles on her fruit-covered birthday cake.
The party — which included 12 guests — took place in a beautiful rustic home. The table at the dinner get-together was decked out in stunning centerpieces, balloons and candles.
On top of sharing the still from the event, the bestie typed out a heartfelt message in honor of his close pal.
“Happy Birthday to my twin flame, my soul mate, my best friend, Rita,” he began. “It’s hard to put into words what you mean to me because you’re not just my best friend, you’re my other half (sorry [Ora's husband] Taika, we can share). You’ve accomplished so much, standing tall as a true superstar, breaking barriers and inspiring millions with your voice, your talent, and your relentless drive. But what I love most about you has nothing to do with the spotlight. It’s the way you stay so humble, so kind, so deeply real no matter how high you soar.”
He continued: “You’ve always been my constant, my safe place, my partner in this wild journey of life. You lift me up when I need strength, make me laugh when I need joy, and remind me of who I am when I lose my way. I’m so proud of everything you’ve achieved, but I’m even prouder of the person you are, the one who never lets fame take away the warmth, care, and love you pour into everyone around you.”
“Rita, I feel so lucky, blessed to have you by my side. You’re not just my Sagittarius sister, you’re my soulmate in the purest sense. Walking through life with you is the greatest gift, and I’ll forever treasure the bond we share. Here’s to celebrating YOU today, my beautiful best friend. Thank you for being my guiding light and my heart. I love you more than words could ever say,” Morgan concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Ora’s birthday celebration came shortly after she broke down in tears during the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards as she paid tribute to her late close friend Liam Payne.
On November 10, the blonde beauty honored the former One Direction member, who died at age 31 after falling from the balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires in October.
“I just want to take a moment to remember someone very, very dear to us,” she said of Payne.
“We lost him recently and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight,” Ora emotionally shared. “Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew. He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could.”