Rita Ora Flaunts Her Figure in Barely-There Outfits for Jaw-Dropping Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora dropped jaws with her latest photo dumps. On Sunday, March 8, the singer shared a multitude of images from her time in Australia — and though the set began with snaps from her concerts, she also included a racy topless selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora Goes Topless

Source: @ritaora/instagram Rita Ora shared a topless selfie on Instagram.

The British beauty took the sultry mirror shot while wearing nothing but a pair of red Adidas pants, covering her bare chest with her arms. "Melbourne in a nutshell. You rock. Thanks for having me perform @ausgp and seeing all my friends and love ones! I love you 🇦🇺 always and forever. You know that. See you soon hopefully!!" she captioned the post. "Oh and its international women’s day so yeah we rock! 🤘." Other photos showed the music artist going out to eat, getting dressed for her shows and enjoying a drink.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Rita Ora's Risqué Photoshoot

Source: @ritaora/instagram The singer wore nothing but underwear and party hats for a racy photoshoot.

The following day, Ora, 35, shared several more racy snaps, including one where she put birthday hats on her chest to make a bra, using several more to decorate her bottom half, where she was wearing just black underwear. She also flaunted cleavage in a black mesh bikini top while sipping from a SpongeBob SquarePants tumbler. The saucy shots were for a Crash Magazine photoshoot. "2026 is yours babe. Just have it. ❤️❤️❤️," 50-year-old husband Taika Waititi — whom she married in 2023 — commented on the post. "WOW 😍😍😍😍😍😍," penned British TV personality Vas J Morgan, 37, while Sofía Vergara, 53, gave the post a "like."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Dishes on Body Image

Source: @ritaora/instagram The singer insisted that she struggles with body image like every other person.

Despite her envious figure, Ora admitted in a 2026 interview that she's not immune to struggling with body image. "I’ve tried my best to remember that when I’m thinking: 'Oh, gosh, I’m not the exact weight I want to be,' that all of that stuff is not real, what’s real is how you show up," she told The Sun. "I know when people read this they’ll say: 'Well, that’s easy for you to say because you look a certain way,' but I don’t always feel a certain way. I think that’s something to remember."

'I've Started to Do More Therapy'

Source: @ritaora/instagram Rita Ora revealed that therapy has helped her stop 'caring about what other people think.'