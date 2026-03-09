or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Rita Ora
PHOTOS

Rita Ora Flaunts Her Figure in Barely-There Outfits for Jaw-Dropping Photos

Photos of Rita Ora
Source: @ritaora/instagram;mega

Rita Ora wore next to nothing in a series of sultry social media posts.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 9 2026, Updated 4:43 p.m. ET

Rita Ora dropped jaws with her latest photo dumps.

On Sunday, March 8, the singer shared a multitude of images from her time in Australia — and though the set began with snaps from her concerts, she also included a racy topless selfie.

Rita Ora Goes Topless

Photo of Rita Ora shared a topless selfie on Instagram.
Source: @ritaora/instagram

Rita Ora shared a topless selfie on Instagram.

The British beauty took the sultry mirror shot while wearing nothing but a pair of red Adidas pants, covering her bare chest with her arms.

"Melbourne in a nutshell. You rock. Thanks for having me perform @ausgp and seeing all my friends and love ones! I love you 🇦🇺 always and forever. You know that. See you soon hopefully!!" she captioned the post. "Oh and its international women’s day so yeah we rock! 🤘."

Other photos showed the music artist going out to eat, getting dressed for her shows and enjoying a drink.

Inside Rita Ora's Risqué Photoshoot

Photo of The singer wore nothing but underwear and party hats for a racy photoshoot.
Source: @ritaora/instagram

The singer wore nothing but underwear and party hats for a racy photoshoot.

The following day, Ora, 35, shared several more racy snaps, including one where she put birthday hats on her chest to make a bra, using several more to decorate her bottom half, where she was wearing just black underwear.

She also flaunted cleavage in a black mesh bikini top while sipping from a SpongeBob SquarePants tumbler.

The saucy shots were for a Crash Magazine photoshoot.

"2026 is yours babe. Just have it. ❤️❤️❤️," 50-year-old husband Taika Waititi — whom she married in 2023 — commented on the post.

"WOW 😍😍😍😍😍😍," penned British TV personality Vas J Morgan, 37, while Sofía Vergara, 53, gave the post a "like."

MORE ON:
Rita Ora

The Singer Dishes on Body Image

Photo of The singer insisted that she struggles with body image like every other person.
Source: @ritaora/instagram

The singer insisted that she struggles with body image like every other person.

Despite her envious figure, Ora admitted in a 2026 interview that she's not immune to struggling with body image.

"I’ve tried my best to remember that when I’m thinking: 'Oh, gosh, I’m not the exact weight I want to be,' that all of that stuff is not real, what’s real is how you show up," she told The Sun. "I know when people read this they’ll say: 'Well, that’s easy for you to say because you look a certain way,' but I don’t always feel a certain way. I think that’s something to remember."

'I've Started to Do More Therapy'

Photo of Rita Ora revealed that therapy has helped her stop 'caring about what other people think.'
Source: @ritaora/instagram

Rita Ora revealed that therapy has helped her stop 'caring about what other people think.'

"I’ve just stopped honestly caring about what other people think," the 50 Shades of Grey actress spilled. "I’ve started to do more therapy and it’s all been my process. I tell my fans: 'Don’t worry if you haven’t got it figured out yet. No one has.'"

