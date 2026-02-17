Rita Ora Flaunts Hot Bikini Body During Lavish Australia Getaway: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora is living her best life! The pop star gave fans a peek at her dreamy trip to Australia with husband Taika Waititi, posting a series of sun-soaked snaps to Instagram. In one standout shot, Ora posed confidently on a large rock in a tiny red bikini while waves crashed behind her.

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora shared bikini photos from Australia.

“We had a time, bops, shops, desserts…and love. Thank you Sydney for another unforgettable trip. See you soon. You all know how much I love Australia. 🇦🇺 and seeing my mate @teddysphotos smash it on valentines days was just the icing on the cake! 🙌,” she captioned the post.

The carousel also included a sweet video moment with Waititi. Ora leaned in close to her husband, who kept it simple in a crisp white shirt and topped it off with a diamond necklace. Meanwhile, Ora stunned in a red top paired with oversized gold hoop earrings. She didn’t stop there. The singer also showed off more vacation looks, including a sleek black bikini and a red-and-black polka dot top that screamed retro glam.

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora traveled with her husband, Taika Waititi.

The getaway comes shortly after Ora opened up about her love of fashion and self-expression. While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she stepped out in a dramatic all-black parachute-style maxi dress with long sleeves and talked about her lifelong obsession with style. “I collect things. I'm a big like crazy fashion, you know, I love fashion. I loved it since I was a kid and everything with costume and and expression and self-expression, like it's all part of it. And so, you know, I try my best to show up for myself every day,” she said.

During the interview, Ora also revealed that she was the one who popped the question before marrying Waititi in 2022. “I just knew when I saw it, and it's so cliché. But, genuinely, I was, like, okay, this is it. This is my guy, so you knew, and um, yeah, and I just thought, if I waited, it might never view happen. So I was just like, let me just do it.”

Of course, she couldn’t resist teasing her hubby a little. “We've been married for four years now and look at him and his little cheeky face. He's so funny, yes, but people think he's funny, right? He is, but l'm funnier,” Ora joked. “I feel and truly believe that I am funny.”

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora said she loves fashion and self-expression.

She previously shared even more behind-the-scenes details about the proposal during an appearance on the “Begin Again” podcast. "I rented a hotel room in Palm Springs. A really nice fancy one, filled it up with balloons — heart-shaped balloons and a heart-shaped cake, because I'm basically doing what I would have wanted for mine," she said in June 2025, laughing. "He walks into the room and he's like, 'What the h--? Is it Valentine's Day?' I'm like 'No!'" she recalled. "So anyway, I get down on one knee, and he was just like, 'What is happening?'"

Ora and Waititi first sparked romance rumors in 2021 before making it official the following year. The two actually built a strong friendship long before things turned romantic. They were friends for six years and often worked in the same creative circles.

Source: @ritaora/Instagram The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2021.