15 Hot Celebrities Who Went Topless in 2025 — Including Sydney Sweeney and Dove Cameron

celebrities who went topless
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram; @dovecameron/Instagram

This year saw an abundance of hot stars stripping down and embracing their bare looks. Here are some of the sultriest topless moments so far.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 25 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Alessandra Ambrosio

alessandra ambrosio
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio shared a sneak peek from her vacation in Ibiza.

Alessandra Ambrosio looked hotter than the sun in Ibiza as she stretched out on her stomach poolside after ditching her bikini top. She basked in the sun while only wearing teeny red crocheted bottoms, putting her backside and curves front and center.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

amelia gray hamlin
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin frequently uploads topless photos on Instagram.

Amelia Gray Hamlin is not afraid to show her skin.

On November 16, the model posed topless during a photoshoot for a new Frame jeans campaign. She wore her long, straight black hair with a subtly tousled finish, adding a bold twist as she leaned back on her heels and wrapped her arms around her chest.

Bella Hadid

bella hadid
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid shared the photo dump on December 3.

With her golden blonde hair making her look more beautiful than ever, Bella Hadid gave it an extra spark during a wardrobe fitting.

In the December 3 update, she wore nothing but a teeny white ruffled skirt, freeing her chest as stylist Ashling Sarveen Massoumi helped her prepare for the Dazed MENA photoshoot.

Dove Cameron

dove cameron
Source: @dovecameron/Instagram

Dove Cameron used a book to cover her bare chest.

Dove Cameron exuded a jaw-dropping topless energy during some me-time in September, with only a book preserving her modesty in the risqué shot. She completed the outdoor look with a black baseball cap and a silver necklace.

Ellie Goulding

ellie goulding
Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram

Ellie Goulding went topless for a mirror selfie.

In an Instagram Stories update on August 13, Ellie Goulding unveiled a bold topless look in a sultry mirror selfie. The black-and-white snap showcased her ripped midsection as she strategically covered her nipples with her arms, with only lacy underwear maintaining a bit of modesty.

Heidi Klum

heidi klum
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Fans showered Heidi Klum with praise after she shared the eye-popping photo.

Heidi Klum knows the best way to enjoy herself while soaking up the sun: posing topless!

The former America's Got Talent judge stunned fans when she presented a daring no-top moment during a beach outing. The short clip captured her as she relaxed on a blanket with her eyes closed.

Irina Shayk

irina shayk
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

Irina Shayk also uploaded some bikini photos from the vacation.

"Runaway to 🌞 @dalba_russia 💙," Irina Shayk captioned a December 3 photoset, which included a photo showcasing her skin-baring look in the water.

Kendall Jenner

kendall jenner
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner turned 30 in November.

Birthday girl Kendall Jenner made her special day even spicier by dropping a photo dump after celebrating with her family and friends.

Two shots from the photoset were captured at the beach. In one photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum put her model physique on full display while resting on a hammock by the sea, with Lucille Clifton's book covering her chest.

Another snap showed her sitting fully naked on the beach as the waves softly hit her sun-kissed skin.

Rita Ora

rita ora
Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora shared the sultry photo on Instagram

Rita Ora was "All Natural" in a topless photo she shared on Instagram, showing off a bold, top-free style while wearing only low-waisted jeans.

"Go on then, did I forget something?" she joked.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

rosie huntington whiteley
Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore nothing but a bathrobe tied around her waist.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley highlighted a chic chest-baring silhouette on November 21, with an arm carefully shielding her bare chest. She kept her modesty intact by wrapping a robe around her waist.

Selena Gomez

selena gomez
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

Selena Gomez unboxed a makeup gift in the post.

Selena Gomez woke up like that!

On September 8, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared two photos of herself in bed without a top on. She flashed a smile as she unboxed a red gift bag, concealing her chest with the white blanket.

Suki Waterhouse

suki waterhouse
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse went semi-naked in a revealing Instagram upload.

On November 11, Suki Waterhouse surprised fans by sharing a steamy photo of herself without a top. She daringly caressed her bare skin and blonde hair in the racy snap, adding extra flair to the update.

Sydney Sweeney

sydney sweeney
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid' hits theaters on December 19.

Before the release of her and Amanda Seyfried's film The Housemaid, Sydney Sweeney set pulses racing when she blessed social media with a sizzling topless photo from her New York City press tour on December 6.

The Euphoria actress was pictured smiling brightly and staying modest, covering her chest with her hands as her team styled her before the event.

Taryn Manning

taryn manning
Source: @tarynmanning/Instagram

Taryn Manning freed the girls during the party.

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, Taryn Manning pushed the limits with her ultra-revealing appearance during a private art show in Palm Springs, Calif., on November 25.

The Orange Is the New Black actress, wearing only a long, flowing maxi skirt, was captured dancing for the crowd and walking around as she embraced her fearless, topless vibe.

Vittoria Ceretti

vittoria ceretti
Source: @vittoria/Instagram

Vittoria Ceretti dropped the black-and-white-photo in August

Leonardo DiCaprio's muse, Vittoria Ceretti, lit up Instagram in August with a provocative topless photo, showing her covering her cleavage as she posed in her bikini bottoms by the pool.

