15 Hot Celebrities Who Went Topless in 2025 — Including Sydney Sweeney and Dove Cameron

Article continues below advertisement

Alessandra Ambrosio

Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio shared a sneak peek from her vacation in Ibiza.

Alessandra Ambrosio looked hotter than the sun in Ibiza as she stretched out on her stomach poolside after ditching her bikini top. She basked in the sun while only wearing teeny red crocheted bottoms, putting her backside and curves front and center.

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin frequently uploads topless photos on Instagram.

Amelia Gray Hamlin is not afraid to show her skin. On November 16, the model posed topless during a photoshoot for a new Frame jeans campaign. She wore her long, straight black hair with a subtly tousled finish, adding a bold twist as she leaned back on her heels and wrapped her arms around her chest.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid shared the photo dump on December 3.

With her golden blonde hair making her look more beautiful than ever, Bella Hadid gave it an extra spark during a wardrobe fitting. In the December 3 update, she wore nothing but a teeny white ruffled skirt, freeing her chest as stylist Ashling Sarveen Massoumi helped her prepare for the Dazed MENA photoshoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Dove Cameron

Source: @dovecameron/Instagram Dove Cameron used a book to cover her bare chest.

Dove Cameron exuded a jaw-dropping topless energy during some me-time in September, with only a book preserving her modesty in the risqué shot. She completed the outdoor look with a black baseball cap and a silver necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Goulding

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram Ellie Goulding went topless for a mirror selfie.

In an Instagram Stories update on August 13, Ellie Goulding unveiled a bold topless look in a sultry mirror selfie. The black-and-white snap showcased her ripped midsection as she strategically covered her nipples with her arms, with only lacy underwear maintaining a bit of modesty.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Fans showered Heidi Klum with praise after she shared the eye-popping photo.

Heidi Klum knows the best way to enjoy herself while soaking up the sun: posing topless! The former America's Got Talent judge stunned fans when she presented a daring no-top moment during a beach outing. The short clip captured her as she relaxed on a blanket with her eyes closed.

Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk

Source: @irinashayk/instagram Irina Shayk also uploaded some bikini photos from the vacation.

"Runaway to 🌞 @dalba_russia 💙," Irina Shayk captioned a December 3 photoset, which included a photo showcasing her skin-baring look in the water.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner turned 30 in November.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora shared the sultry photo on Instagram

Rita Ora was "All Natural" in a topless photo she shared on Instagram, showing off a bold, top-free style while wearing only low-waisted jeans. "Go on then, did I forget something?" she joked.

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore nothing but a bathrobe tied around her waist.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley highlighted a chic chest-baring silhouette on November 21, with an arm carefully shielding her bare chest. She kept her modesty intact by wrapping a robe around her waist.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez

Source: @selenagomez/instagram Selena Gomez unboxed a makeup gift in the post.

Selena Gomez woke up like that! On September 8, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared two photos of herself in bed without a top on. She flashed a smile as she unboxed a red gift bag, concealing her chest with the white blanket.

Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram Suki Waterhouse went semi-naked in a revealing Instagram upload.

On November 11, Suki Waterhouse surprised fans by sharing a steamy photo of herself without a top. She daringly caressed her bare skin and blonde hair in the racy snap, adding extra flair to the update.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid' hits theaters on December 19.

Before the release of her and Amanda Seyfried's film The Housemaid, Sydney Sweeney set pulses racing when she blessed social media with a sizzling topless photo from her New York City press tour on December 6. The Euphoria actress was pictured smiling brightly and staying modest, covering her chest with her hands as her team styled her before the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Taryn Manning

Source: @tarynmanning/Instagram Taryn Manning freed the girls during the party.

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, Taryn Manning pushed the limits with her ultra-revealing appearance during a private art show in Palm Springs, Calif., on November 25. The Orange Is the New Black actress, wearing only a long, flowing maxi skirt, was captured dancing for the crowd and walking around as she embraced her fearless, topless vibe.

Article continues below advertisement

Vittoria Ceretti

Source: @vittoria/Instagram Vittoria Ceretti dropped the black-and-white-photo in August