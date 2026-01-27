Rita Ora Strips Down to Her Underwear in Jaw-Dropping Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora is confidently showing off her curves. The “For You” singer turned heads on Instagram after sharing striking photos of herself rocking black underwear and flashing her sculpted midsection. Shot from a low angle, the snaps captured Ora fully glammed up as she highlighted her toned abs and long, braided blonde hair.

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora shared bold new photos on Instagram.

“Thank you for having me…ps protect the braids at all costs. 💇🏼‍♀️,” she wrote alongside the post.

The sultry images arrive as Ora returned to the Swiss mountains on January 25, during the star-studded Snow Polo World Cup. The singer attended an exclusive BIG ART Festival gala held at the iconic Kempinski Hotel inside the ultra-luxurious Billionaire St. Moritz.

Source: @ritaora/Instagram The singer showed off her toned abs and braided hair.

In other shots from the carousel, The Masked Singer alum leaned into a bold, high-fashion moment. She wore a long-sleeve bodysuit featuring an abstract pattern, layered with a structured black corset for a dramatic, couture-inspired look. Muted, earthy tones and textured fabrics gave the outfit a raw, editorial edge, while chunky boots and stacked silver accessories added a tough, street-style vibe.

Her wrists were decked out with colorful, jewel-heavy cuffs that popped against the darker ensemble, instantly drawing the eye.

Source: @ritaora/Instagram The 'For You' hitmaker attended a major event in Switzerland.

The post comes just days after Ora opened up about her love of fashion and self-expression. While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the singer stepped out in an all-black parachute-style maxi dress with long sleeves and shared her passion for style. “I collect things. I'm a big like crazy fashion, you know, I love fashion. I loved it since I was a kid and everything with costume and and expression and self-expression, like it's all part of it. And so, you know, I try my best to show up for myself every day,” she said.

During the interview, Ora also confirmed that she was the one who proposed to her husband, Taika Waititi, whom she married in 2022. “I just knew when I saw it, and it's so cliche. But, genuinely, I was, like, okay, this is it. This is my guy, so you knew, and um, yeah, and I just thought, if I waited, it might never view happen. So I was just like, let me just do it.”

She couldn’t resist poking fun at her longtime partner, either. “We've been married for four years now and look at him and his little cheeky face. He's so funny, yes, but people think he's funny, right? He is, but l'm funnier,” Ora joked. “I feel and truly believe that I am funny.”

The singer previously shared more details about her engagement while appearing on the “Begin Again” podcast. "I rented a hotel room in Palm Springs. A really nice fancy one, filled it up with balloons — heart-shaped balloons and a heart-shaped cake, because I'm basically doing what I would have wanted for mine," she said in June 2025, laughing. "He walks into the room and he's like, 'What the h--? Is it Valentine's Day?' I'm like 'No!'" she recalled. "So anyway, I get down on one knee, and he was just like, 'What is happening?'"

Source: MEGA Rita Ora spoke about her love for fashion on television.

Ora and Waititi first sparked romance rumors in 2021 before tying the knot the following year. The pair initially built a strong friendship before their relationship naturally turned romantic while they were both working in Australia — something Ora later reflected on during a February 2023 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"He's so, so great. We're friends, and we met long before we decided to ruin everything," she joked. "We were friends for six years."