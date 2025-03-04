Rita Ora Has a Nip Slip and Shows Off Her Killer Body in 'Random' Photo Dump
Rita Ora gave fans a peek — and then some — into her life via a Monday, March 3, social media post.
"Random things on my phone 🙃👍🏼💋," the star captioned the upload, which included one shot of the singer showcasing her fabulous figure in a shiny orange bikini and a selfie of her wearing a skincare device over her face.
The British beauty, 34, also had a nip slip in one selfie where she appeared to be covered up by just a white blanket while posing with a friend.
Another shot showed Ora in a colorful backless halter top and mini black shorts, while one image pictured Ora at a party with a few pals.
She also disclosed the not-so glamorous side of her life with a photo of herself wearing star-shaped pimple patches and one of her breaking a sweat after a workout.
Fans raved over the post, with one person writing in the comments section, "Dang that body is always amazing. man you're so fine 😍🔥."
"🖤🪐🔥You are absolutely definitely out of this world!!!🔥🪐🖤," gushed another, while a third penned, "Oh my goodness this is stunning 😍😍😍."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Ora — who is married to movie director Taika Waititi, 49 — is in good spirits these days, she teared up on stage late last year after pal and collaborator Liam Payne unexpectedly died in October.
"I just want to take a moment to remember someone very, very dear to us," she emotionally shared while hosting the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) that November. "We lost him recently and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight."
"Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew. He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could," she continued through tears. "He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and left such a mark on the world. So let’s just take a moment to remember our friend Liam."
Ora also paid tribute to the One Direction alum on social media after his death was announced.
"I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage," she gushed. "This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song 'For You' takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P."
As OK! reported, Payne was 31 when he fell off the balcony of his hotel room.
The heartthrob, who struggled with addiction for years, had multiple drugs and alcohol in his system when he died.