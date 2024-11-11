or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Rita Ora
OK LogoNEWS

Rita Ora Breaks Down in Tears at MTV EMAs as She Honors Close Friend Liam Payne After His Tragic Death

rita ora liam payne mtv
Source: MTV ASIA/YouTube

Rita Ora got emotional at the MTV EMAs while honoring her late friend Liam Payne after his tragic passing.

By:

Nov. 11 2024, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Rita Ora got emotional at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards as she paid tribute to her late close friend Liam Payne.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MTV ASIA/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, November 10, the British singer-songwriter honored the former One Direction member, who passed away in October at age 31 in Buenos Aires, during her hosting duties at the awards show in Manchester.

Article continues below advertisement
rita ora liam payne mtv
Source: MEGA

Rita Ora and Liam Payne released their their 'Fifty Shades Freed' duet, 'For You,' in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

“I just want to take a moment to remember someone very, very dear to us,” the “Body on Me” vocalist began, referring to Payne, who was previously nominated for Best Dance Video at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

“We lost him recently and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight,” Ora expressed. “Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew. He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could.”

Article continues below advertisement
rita ora liam payne mtv
Source: MTV ASIA/YouTube

Rita Ora hosted the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester.

Article continues below advertisement

Ora, who collaborated with Payne on the 2018 Fifty Shades single “For You," which they previously performed at Westfield London's 10th Anniversary in October 2018, became visibly sentimental as she continued her message at the event.

“He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and left such a mark on the world,” she said through tears. “So let’s just take a moment to remember our friend Liam…”

MORE ON:
Rita Ora

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
rita ora liam payne mtv
Source: MTV ASIA/YouTube

The singer broke down in tears as she delivered her heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Ora has broken down on stage over Payne’s passing.

As OK! previously reported, Ora left the stage in Osaka, Japan, the day after Payne died on October 16, while singing their duet.

"I can't even sing this right now," she asked the audience. "Can you sing this for me?"

Article continues below advertisement
rita ora liam payne mtv
Source: MEGA

The duo sparked dating rumors in the months after the release of their song.

Article continues below advertisement

Following his death from a hotel balcony fall in Buenos Aires, the singer shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song "For You" takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P,” she wrote, posting a photo of them together.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ritaora/Instagram

During a November 2019 interview with Planet Radio, Ora shared how the "Strip That Down" singer showed his support when she launched her business.

“Yeah, we’ve got such a great friendship. I love him so much,” Ora said warmly of Payne. “It was a special moment. I’d been working on my clothing line for such a long time, so doing the whole thing at Paris Fashion Week was incredible.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.