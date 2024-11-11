Rita Ora Breaks Down in Tears at MTV EMAs as She Honors Close Friend Liam Payne After His Tragic Death

“I just want to take a moment to remember someone very, very dear to us,” the “Body on Me” vocalist began, referring to Payne, who was previously nominated for Best Dance Video at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

“We lost him recently and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight,” Ora expressed. “Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew. He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could.”