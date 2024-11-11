Rita Ora Breaks Down in Tears at MTV EMAs as She Honors Close Friend Liam Payne After His Tragic Death
Rita Ora got emotional at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards as she paid tribute to her late close friend Liam Payne.
On Sunday, November 10, the British singer-songwriter honored the former One Direction member, who passed away in October at age 31 in Buenos Aires, during her hosting duties at the awards show in Manchester.
“I just want to take a moment to remember someone very, very dear to us,” the “Body on Me” vocalist began, referring to Payne, who was previously nominated for Best Dance Video at the 2018 MTV VMAs.
“We lost him recently and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight,” Ora expressed. “Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew. He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could.”
Ora, who collaborated with Payne on the 2018 Fifty Shades single “For You," which they previously performed at Westfield London's 10th Anniversary in October 2018, became visibly sentimental as she continued her message at the event.
“He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and left such a mark on the world,” she said through tears. “So let’s just take a moment to remember our friend Liam…”
This isn’t the first time Ora has broken down on stage over Payne’s passing.
As OK! previously reported, Ora left the stage in Osaka, Japan, the day after Payne died on October 16, while singing their duet.
"I can't even sing this right now," she asked the audience. "Can you sing this for me?"
Following his death from a hotel balcony fall in Buenos Aires, the singer shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.
“I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song "For You" takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P,” she wrote, posting a photo of them together.
During a November 2019 interview with Planet Radio, Ora shared how the "Strip That Down" singer showed his support when she launched her business.
“Yeah, we’ve got such a great friendship. I love him so much,” Ora said warmly of Payne. “It was a special moment. I’d been working on my clothing line for such a long time, so doing the whole thing at Paris Fashion Week was incredible.”