Rita Ora and Liam Payne's Friendship: 9 Things to Know
Rita Ora and Liam Payne Hinted at a Collaboration
In 2017, Rita Ora shared updates on Instagram and X, hinting at her collaboration with former One Direction member Liam Payne for the final Fifty Shades film. They shared the same sultry photo that sent fans into a frenzy.
Rita Ora and Liam Payne Finally Worked Together
After a long wait, Ora and Payne released their Fifty Shades Freed duet, "For You," with an accompanying music video in January 2018.
"We did this #ForYou! Had so much fun in the studio with @ritaora," Payne captioned a since-deleted Instagram post.
They Sparked Dating Rumors
Ora and Payne sparked dating rumors in the months after the release of their song.
Speaking with The Sun, the "Let You Love Me" songstress clarified they were simply "close friends" and that she had found it "too difficult to date someone."
"But if it's too difficult, that really confirms it's just not the right time," Ora added. "I get linked with every man I'm seen out with. But to be really honest with you, right now a relationship isn't my main priority. But I don't want to leave it too late either, because I do want to have a massive family in the future.”
Ora described Payne as one of the best people she had ever met, insisting they remained close as friends after working together.
Rita Ora and Liam Payne Grew Closer Together
In August 2018, the U.K. natives were pictured hugging and dancing together at the MTV VMAs kickoff concert.
Rita Ora and Liam Payne Performed Together
- Liam Payne Splits From Fiancée Maya Henry, Singer Is Seen Holding Hands With Another Woman
- Are Liam Payne & Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Back Together? Reconciliation Rumors Swirl After The Two Are Seen 'Touching, Flirting'
- Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Felt Like She Was in a 'Hostage Situation' Before Singer's Shocking Death, Pal Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ora and Payne performed their steamy track live when they shared the stage at Westfield London's 10th Anniversary in October 2018.
Did Their Friendship Ruin Liam Payne's Relationship With Cheryl?
Following Payne's split from Cheryl Cole, the former One Direction member told Closer his duet with Ora "didn't do very much for my personal life." He, however, tailed off and clarified that "…it did a lot for... Yeah, no, it was good."
He also dismissed the dating rumors surrounding them, explaining, "I love her, she's really great and super, super fun to work with. Out of all my collaborations, I'd say she's one of my favorites."
Rita Ora Opened Up About Her 'Great Friendship' With Liam Payne
In her exclusive interview with Planet Radio in November 2019, Ora revealed the "Strip That Down" singer supported her when she launched her clothing range at the time.
"Yeah we've got such a great friendship, I love him so much," Ora gushed about Payne and their connection.
She added, "It was nice because that was a moment. I've been working on clothes for such a long time and so we did the whole thing at Paris Fashion Week and it was really fun. My friends come out and I don't really remember the rest of the night because i was celebrating. And you know what, what happens in Paris stays in Paris is what I've been told."
Rita Ora Reacted to Liam Payne's Death
Payne, 31, died after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16. Sources told ABC News he had multiple substances — including pink cocaine — in his system when the fatal fall happened.
Reacting to the news, Ora took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos, writing, "I'm devastated 💔 He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P 🕊️."
Rita Ora Broke Down While Paying Tribute to Liam Payne
Ora performed at a concert in Osaka, Japan, hours after Payne's death. As seen in footage shared by fans, she emotionally sang their 2018 duet as a photo of herself with her late collaborator flashed on the screen behind her.
"I can't even sing this right now," she asked the audience as she broke down. "Can you sing this for me?"