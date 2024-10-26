Rita Ora and Liam Payne's Friendship: 9 Things to Know

Rita Ora joined a long list of celebrities who have paid tribute to Liam Payne after his sudden death on October 16.

In 2017, Rita Ora shared updates on Instagram and X , hinting at her collaboration with former One Direction member Liam Payne for the final Fifty Shades film. They shared the same sultry photo that sent fans into a frenzy.

"We did this #ForYou! Had so much fun in the studio with @ritaora," Payne captioned a since-deleted Instagram post .

After a long wait, Ora and Payne released their Fifty Shades Freed duet, "For You," with an accompanying music video in January 2018.

Ora and Payne sparked dating rumors in the months after the release of their song.

Speaking with The Sun, the "Let You Love Me" songstress clarified they were simply "close friends" and that she had found it "too difficult to date someone."

"But if it's too difficult, that really confirms it's just not the right time," Ora added. "I get linked with every man I'm seen out with. But to be really honest with you, right now a relationship isn't my main priority. But I don't want to leave it too late either, because I do want to have a massive family in the future.”

Ora described Payne as one of the best people she had ever met, insisting they remained close as friends after working together.