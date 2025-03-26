or
Article continues below advertisement
Rita Ora Shows Off Chiseled Abs in Sports Bra and Shorts After Grueling Workout

Photo of Rita Ora
Source: mega

Rita Ora's washboard abs will have you motivated to hit the gym!

By:

March 26 2025, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora clearly goes hard in the gym!

On Tuesday, March 25, the singer snapped a selfie after she survived a grueling workout, showing off her impressive body in the photo.

Article continues below advertisement
rita ora shows off chiseled abs sports bra shorts workout
Source: @ritaora/instagram

Rita Ora flaunted her impressive abs in a new selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

"See then you rest and realise [sic] you made it. you didn't pass out!! Woohoo another victory," the British beauty, 34, captioned the Instagram Story upload, which pictured her with a soft smile on her face and wearing a red sports bra and matching bike shorts.

The star's rock hard abs were on full display in the picture, as were a few of her tattoos.

Article continues below advertisement
rita ora shows off chiseled abs sports bra shorts workout
Source: @ritaora/instagram

The singer called it a 'victory' that she didn't pass out after her workout.

Article continues below advertisement

The vocalist's upload came just one day after she posted several rare photos with husband Taika Waititi.

"My heart. I love you. ❤️ @taikawaititi," Ora captioned the set, which included a snap of the couple walking while linking arms and a mirror selfie of them in an elevator together.

Article continues below advertisement

The 50 Shades of Grey actress also shared two images of the movie director, 49, sitting down to eat and looking at a menu.

"You are the flippen best and I love you! ❤️❤️❤️," Waititi gushed in the comments section of the post, while one person called the duo a "cute couple."

"Love you guys ♥️🕊️🔭," actress Natasha Lyonne penned, while Evan Ross wrote, "Just the best ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

MORE ON:
Rita Ora

Article continues below advertisement
rita ora shows off chiseled abs sports bra shorts workout
Source: @ritaora/instagram

Ora recently shared a few rare photos with her husband, Taika Waititi.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the stars are in different fields, Ora said the two "inspire each other" in their careers.

"With me coming from music and him being a writer, a director and a filmmaker, it's a house full of ideas," she told a reporter last year of their love for being creative. "We're both fire signs, too. So it's just fire, fire, fire."

Article continues below advertisement

The duo secretly married at their Los Angeles home in 2022 with just a "small group of friends" present, the Thor: Ragnarok director told Vogue.

"There were about eight people there — just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom," he spilled.

"I wore my mum’s pearls that she got married in. My sister, Elena, put [a bracelet] on my wrist. It was beautiful," Ora gushed. "My sister walked me down the aisle, and it was just really simple and blissful and calm and private and fun."

Article continues below advertisement
rita ora shows off chiseled abs sports bra shorts workout
Source: @ritaora/instagram

The stars secretly married in 2022.

"We didn’t have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super-simple," Waititi added. "My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy: I think just because we didn’t have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts."

Waititi shares his daughters with ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley, a New Zealand film producer.

