Rita Ora Flaunts Amazing Figure in Teeny Silver Bikini on Yacht Trip With Husband Taika Waititi in Ibiza — Photos

The getaway comes one year after the pair said "I Do" in a small ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends. Married life seems to be going well for the two, as the "Poison" vocalist recently gushed over Waititi for his 48th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the funnest smartest man I have ever come across in my life. You keep me together in moments I don't think I can," she wrote of the director on Instagram. "Thank you for showing me what love really is. Here's to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I'm the funny one. I LOVE YOU."