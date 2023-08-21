Rita Ora Flaunts Amazing Figure in Teeny Silver Bikini on Yacht Trip With Husband Taika Waititi in Ibiza — Photos
"So far….🙏," Ora, 32, captioned the bundle of thirst traps from the getaway with her spouse — whom she married in August 2022.
The pop star's fans could not get over how incredible Ora looked, with one social media user writing, "😍So stunning. Rita you're most beautiful woman in the world. 😍😍😍," and a second person noting, "The hottest woman on the planet ❤️."
The getaway comes one year after the pair said "I Do" in a small ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends. Married life seems to be going well for the two, as the "Poison" vocalist recently gushed over Waititi for his 48th birthday.
"Happy birthday to the funnest smartest man I have ever come across in my life. You keep me together in moments I don't think I can," she wrote of the director on Instagram. "Thank you for showing me what love really is. Here's to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I'm the funny one. I LOVE YOU."
Ora has been channeling her wedded bliss into her music with her upcoming album, You & I, where she'll open up about her love for Waititi. She also revealed he had significant input into her creative process.
"I was like, 'Listen dude, I got married yesterday. I'm very hungover, but I think we should write the ultimate wedding song," she explained to People, noting she told her partner, "I think it'd be cool to really give people an insight into our lives. And he was like, 'Go for it.'"