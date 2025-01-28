Bikini-Clad Rita Ora Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs in New Photos
Rita Ora is a smokeshow!
On Monday, January 27, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress took to Instagram with several drool-worthy photos showing off her smoking hot body.
"Vybezzz," Ora simply captioned the upload, which featured the "For You" singer posing in several belly-baring styles.
In one of the stunning snaps, Ora stuck her tongue out while smiling for a selfie in a brown and yellow bikini top and light blue boxer-styled shorts. The brunette beauty was standing in the sand on a red and white striped towel during a recent beach day at Byron Bay in New South Wales.
For her seaside style, the "Your Song" hitmaker accessorized with pale yellow sunglasses, a navy baseball cap, gold hoop earrings and a stack of anklets.
Another photo put Ora's attractive tan lines on display as she smiled softly while enjoying a cocktail in a strapless top.
In a third alluring image, Ora laid down on a bed in a long-sleeved button-up top that was left open to reveal her chiseled abs. She additionally snapped a gorgeous mirror selfie in a two-piece black workout set.
The "Poison" singer's 16.2 million Instagram followers — including some famous friends — gushed over Ora's beauty in the comments section of her post.
"Barefoot princess," Vanessa Hudgens wrote, as Paris Hilton dropped a simple heart-eyed emoji while Chelsea Handler declared, "the most beautiful woman in da area!"
"Soooo pretty!" one fan exclaimed, while another admirer pleaded: "Woahh you are insanely hot @ritaora 🔥🙌. Adore you so much! Announce new music soon ❤️😱👀 RO4 is coming."
"How are you so gorgeous????? ❤️❤️❤️," a third supporter asked, as a fourth fan added: "Wow!!! Your face is so beautiful, I bet you were carved by angels."
Ora later took to her Instagram Story to tease a new product from her haircare brand, Typebea. For the promotional picture, the British television personality seductively stuck the product inside of her bright green bikini bottom string while showing off her toned thighs.
She previously wore the neon swimsuit for a beach day last week, as Ora shared photos of herself in the flattering style via Instagram on Tuesday, January 21.
Whether she's at work, in the gym or on vacation, Ora always makes sure fitness remains a priority.
"I might go to the gym three times a week, and then I’ll definitely do a Pilates class, so it’s not always weights," she told Women's Health U.K. in November 2022.
"I always travel with 1KG [2 lbs.] and 2KG [4 lbs.] dumbbells, ankle weights and a medium resistance band," she explained. "If I can’t do a workout, I just use the ankle weights and wear them when we’re around town, or at home."