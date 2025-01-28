Bikini-Clad Rita Ora Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs in New Photos

"Vybezzz," Ora simply captioned the upload, which featured the "For You" singer posing in several belly-baring styles.

In one of the stunning snaps, Ora stuck her tongue out while smiling for a selfie in a brown and yellow bikini top and light blue boxer-styled shorts. The brunette beauty was standing in the sand on a red and white striped towel during a recent beach day at Byron Bay in New South Wales.