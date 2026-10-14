RJ Mitte's 'Breaking Bad' Costar Aaron Paul Mourns Actor Following His Tragic Suicide: 'I Am So Sorry You Were Hurting My Friend'

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RJ Mitte's Breaking Bad costar Aaron Paul paid an emotional tribute to the late actor. Mitte, who died by suicide on October 12 at age 34, was best known for playing Walter White Jr. on the hit TV show alongside Paul, who starred as Jesse Pinkman. The actor shared a heartfelt message beneath an old video of Mitte via his Instagram, reflecting on their relationship and the lasting impact Mitte had on those around him.

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'I Wish We Knew'

Source: MEGA Aaron Paul said that RJ Mitte was constantly smiling.

"RJ, You have always been an inspiration for so many. I am so sorry you were hurting my friend. I wish we knew," Paul wrote at the beginning of his tribute. "You constantly had a smile on your face and you took every single challenge that was given to you with such confidence and grace."

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'Watched You Grow Into a Beautiful Young Man'

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte was just 14 years old when he was cast in 'Breaking Bad.'

Paul recalled the last time they saw each other, sharing he had referred to Mitte as "Superman." "I met you when you were a little boy and watched you grow into a beautiful young man. Taking on every challenge head on," he shared. "The last time we saw each other I kept calling you Superman. You reminded me of him." "You reminded me of him because you always led with kindness and strength," Paul went on. "It was blinding."

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'I Loved Your Laugh'

Source: MEGA Aaron Paul called RJ Mitte's death 'an absolute tragic loss.'

"You were born into a world with challenges but you never let any of that stand in your way," he wrote as he reflected on Mitte's cerebral palsy diagnosis. "I’m so sorry RJ. What an absolute tragic loss. I love you my friend. I loved your mother. Your sister." "I loved your laugh and how much fun you had riding the wave we were all blessed to be on with Breaking Bad," the 47-year-old shared.

'Connect With Someone You Care About and Say I Love You'

Source: MEGA Aaron Paul urged those who may be struggling to reach out to those around them.