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RJ Mitte's Ex-Girlfriend Says Late 'Breaking Bad' Star Was 'the First Person to Show Me How a Man Is Supposed to Treat a Woman' in Emotional Tribute After His Death

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Source: MEGA

RJ Mitte died on October 12 at the age of 34.

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Oct. 13 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

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RJ Mitte's ex-girlfriend, Saint Sasha, penned a heartbreaking tribute to him following his tragic death at the age of 34.

The Breaking Bad alum died by suicide on Monday, October 12, at his home in Brownsville, Texas.

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Saint Sasha Shared She 'Fell in Love' With RJ Mitte When She Was 18

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image of rj mitte
Source: @saintsashaa/Instagram

Saint Sasha shared a photo of herself with RJ Mitte when they were teens.

"I fell in love for the first time when I was 18. RJ was the first person to show me how a man is supposed to treat a woman," the Portland-based photographer wrote on Instagram on Monday alongside two photos of herself with Mitte.

"He was the first partner to build me up and make me feel unstoppable," she continued.

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image of rj mitte
Source: @saintsashaa/Instagram

'I love you, homie,' Saint Sasha penned in tribute to RJ Mitte.

"He had one of the kindest and rarest hearts I’d ever had the privilege to experience and he was still a friend," she sobbed. "I can’t believe this is real. Never in any lifetime could I forget him and how he made me feel."

Sasha lovingly concluded: "He was the first and last of his kind. Thank you for everything, endlessly, RJ. I love you, homie."

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RJ Mitte Died By Suicide on October 12

image of rj mitte
Source: MEGA

RJ Mitte died at his home in Brownsville, Texas.

At the time of The Guardians of Justice actor's passing, the Brownsville Police Department received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time and found him dead at his residence.

Law enforcement officials confirmed shortly after that the investigation into his death is currently ongoing. An autopsy is also set to be performed in the coming days.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his rep said in a statement.

Bryan Cranston Posted a Heartbreaking Tribute to His 'Breaking Bad' Costar

image of rj mitte
Source: MEGA

Bryan Cranston penned an Instagram post in honor of his 'Breaking Bad' castmate.

"Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," they went on.

Mitte — who portrayed Walter White Jr. on the hit AMC series from 2008 until 2013 — was eulogized by several of his costars, including Breaking Bad castmate Bryan Cranston.

The Argo actor, 70, called him his "sweet son" in a post on social media, noting he first met the disability rights advocate when he was 14.

“It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life,” he wrote. "I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed. I’ll miss you, son."

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