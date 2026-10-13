RJ Mitte's Ex-Girlfriend Says Late 'Breaking Bad' Star Was 'the First Person to Show Me How a Man Is Supposed to Treat a Woman' in Emotional Tribute After His Death

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RJ Mitte's ex-girlfriend, Saint Sasha, penned a heartbreaking tribute to him following his tragic death at the age of 34. The Breaking Bad alum died by suicide on Monday, October 12, at his home in Brownsville, Texas.

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Saint Sasha Shared She 'Fell in Love' With RJ Mitte When She Was 18

Source: @saintsashaa/Instagram Saint Sasha shared a photo of herself with RJ Mitte when they were teens.

"I fell in love for the first time when I was 18. RJ was the first person to show me how a man is supposed to treat a woman," the Portland-based photographer wrote on Instagram on Monday alongside two photos of herself with Mitte. "He was the first partner to build me up and make me feel unstoppable," she continued.

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Source: @saintsashaa/Instagram 'I love you, homie,' Saint Sasha penned in tribute to RJ Mitte.

"He had one of the kindest and rarest hearts I’d ever had the privilege to experience and he was still a friend," she sobbed. "I can’t believe this is real. Never in any lifetime could I forget him and how he made me feel." Sasha lovingly concluded: "He was the first and last of his kind. Thank you for everything, endlessly, RJ. I love you, homie."

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RJ Mitte Died By Suicide on October 12

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte died at his home in Brownsville, Texas.

At the time of The Guardians of Justice actor's passing, the Brownsville Police Department received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time and found him dead at his residence. Law enforcement officials confirmed shortly after that the investigation into his death is currently ongoing. An autopsy is also set to be performed in the coming days. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his rep said in a statement.

Bryan Cranston Posted a Heartbreaking Tribute to His 'Breaking Bad' Costar

Source: MEGA Bryan Cranston penned an Instagram post in honor of his 'Breaking Bad' castmate.