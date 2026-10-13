'I'll Miss You, Little Brother': RJ Mitte Mourned by 'Breaking Bad' Costar Daniel Moncada After Actor's Tragic Suicide

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Daniel Moncada paid tribute to his Breaking Bad costar RJ Mitte following the actor’s death at 34. "RIP RJ I love you and I’ll miss you little brother," the actor who played Leonel Salamanca’s twin brother on the AMC crime drama shared on Instagram. Mitte, best known for portraying Walter White Jr. on the hit series Breaking Bad, died on October 12. The actor's representative confirmed his death by suicide. "It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," the statement read.

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'Breaking Bad' Star Pays Tribute to His Late Costar

Source: MEGA No foul play has been suspected in the actor's death.

Moncada, who portrayed Leonel, one-half of the ruthless, mostly silent twin assassins known as "The Cousins" in Season 3 of Breaking Bad, is among the Hollywood stars mourning Mitte's death. Although Moncada's character was known for his menacing presence on the hit series, the Blood Father actor's heartfelt tribute offered a glimpse into the close bond he shared with Mitte, whose full name was Roy Frank Mitte III.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @DANIELMONCADA/INSTAGRAM The 'Better Call Saul' star remembered Mitte.

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Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Speak Out

Source: MEGA Cranston and Paul were devastated to learn about Mitte's death.

Bryan Cranston, who played Mitte's on-screen father, Walter White, also spoke out. In an emotional Instagram post, Cranston revealed that they had exchanged messages just weeks earlier while trying to arrange lunch. "That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community. All that promise and potential now is such a loss," he shared. The Malcolm in the Middle star's post continued, "It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago - figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future…But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed…I’ll miss you, son." Meanwhile, Aaron Paul, who portrayed Jesse Pinkman, said he's "heartbroken" by the news. "I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that," he shared.

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Dean Norris Remembers Mitte

Source: MEGA Norris looked at Mitte as a 'young kid' on set.

Actor Dean Norris, who appeared as Hank Schrader, Mitte's character's uncle on the show, also expressed disbelief over the loss. "Oh My God was working just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family," he wrote.

Mitte's Work Went Beyond 'Breaking Bad'

Source: MEGA The actor also advocated for disability representation.