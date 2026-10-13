What Was RJ Mitte's Cause of Death? 'Breaking Bad' Star Dead at 34

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RJ Mitte, the actor known for his role as Walter "Flynn" White Jr. in Breaking Bad, died on October 12 at the age of 34, his representative confirmed. The disability rights advocate passed away in Brownsville, Texas. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," the representative said in a statement. "RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. on AMC's critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," the message continued. "Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's. He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities." The statement concluded, "At this time, we ask people to respect the privacy of RJ Mitte's family and close ones." Here's what to know so far about Mitte's cause of death.

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What Did Officials Say About RJ Mitte's Death?

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte died on October 12.

The Brownsville Police Department said officers responded to a call at approximately 12:50 p.m. and found Mitte dead upon arriving at his home. The cause and manner of death are still pending, as there is currently an ongoing investigation," the Brownsville Police Department said. Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa told The Associated Press she declared Mitte dead at around 1:30 p.m. She said she could not provide a cause of death and that an autopsy would be performed. No foul play was suspected, according to police.

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What Was RJ Mitte's Cause of Death?

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte passed away at the age of 34.

While Mitte's representative did not disclose an official cause of death in the initial statement, they later told People the Mitte Foundation president died by suicide. TMZ was the first to report Mitte's cause of death, citing a county official.

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What Happened to RJ Mitte Before His Death?

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte appeared in all five seasons of the acclaimed television series.

Mitte was actively promoting his new film, Talking to Strangers, in the weeks before his death. He also attended a September 30 screening of the film at Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif. On October 7, the activist shared what would become his final social media post, featuring a clip from Joe Vulpis' eponymous podcast in which he discussed his role in Talking to Strangers and his experience on Breaking Bad. "I just want to top Breaking Bad, that's the hardest," he said. "That is literally said, a bar for myself as a young man that is kinda unattainable. I tell people, 'Look, it's a long way down from the top of the mountain."

Did RJ Mitte Have Any Health Conditions?

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte played Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. in 'Breaking Bad.'