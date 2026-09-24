COUPLES Rob Gronkowski Skirts Around Camille Kostek Engagement Questions After Over a Decade Together: 'You Can't Put Me on the Spot' Source: MEGA Rob Gronkowski dodged questions about his relationship with girlfriend Camille Kostek. Olivia Callanan Sept. 24 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rob Gronkowski is keeping his lips sealed about his future with longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek. While appearing as a guest on the Thursday, September 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle, guest host Justin Sylvester put the retired NFL player on the spot about his nearly 13-year relationship with the model.

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'Are You Ring Shopping?'

Source: MEGA Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek met when they both worked for the New England Patriots.

Attempting to get something out of Gronkowski, 37, Sylvester said, "You’ve been together for 13 years," before asking, "Have you gone to Jared yet?" referring to the popular jewelry chain. "Are you ring shopping?" Sylvester, 39, continued. Gronkowski has been dating Kostek, 34, since 2013 after meeting through the New England Patriots — he was their star tight end, while the blonde beauty was a cheerleader.

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'You Can’t Put Me on the Spot'

Source: MEGA Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been dating for over 10 years.

"Not Jared, but that’s a good choice," the Fox Sports pregame analyst replied. "I got nothing bad to say, but it’s a specialty place if it were to happen." When asked whether he has officially started looking for a ring, Gronkowski once again played coy. "Oh, you can’t put me on the spot," he quipped.

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Camille Kostek Said She'd 'Be Excited' If Rob Gronkowski Proposed

Source: MEGA Camille Kostek called Rob Gronkowski her 'best friend.'

While Gronkowski dodged questions about the status of their engagement, Kostek has been open about how she feels. She told Us Weekly in 2022, "If he were to get down on one knee, I’d be excited. He’s my best friend. I would spend the rest of my life with him." Kostek called the athlete her "partner" before gushing that they are "blessed to wake up next to each other every single day." As for a timeline, the model wasn’t stressed, stating, "when the time is right, it’ll be."

'I Definitely Thought I Would Have Been Married by Now'

Source: MEGA Rob Gronkowski's mom told Camille Kostek, 'everyone has their own journey.'