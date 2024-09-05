Tom Brady Is in 'Better Shape' After Retiring From the NFL, Says Pal Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady will always be an athlete!
Former NFL teammate Rob Gronkowski said retirement looks good on his former teammate — and even complimented his ripped physique.
"I think he's in better shape than he was when he was playing," Gronkowski remarked of Brady during a new interview with People.
"Every time I see him, he looks better and better. It's just unbelievable how he pulls it off," he continued.
"It's also surprising how active [Brady] still is... The guy just had a 23-year career, and he's still all over the place doing things, making people smile and throwing footballs with kids," Gronkowski added.
OK! previously reported Brady's retirement on February 1, 2023, in which he gushed about his family in the post. Now that he is no longer on the football field, Brady spends most of his time with his kids, making Gronkowski ponder how he balances it all.
“I got a lot of things that keep me busy but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids,” the father-of-three, who confessed he is “busier than ever” despite retiring from football, said.
Now that Brady is done playing football, he is set to join Fox Sports as an analyst — something he will excel at, according to his former teammate.
"If anyone can pull it off, it's definitely him," Gronkowski said. "He's a great public speaker as well. That's very surprising. He's taken the public speaking game to a whole new level every time I see him."
He uploaded a YouTube video to announce his $375 million deal with Fox.
"I actually had a crazy dream last night. The Super Bowl was coming up and I had yet to do a game, and Fox had it. And they called me up and they're like, "Hey dude you're gonna do the Super Bowl." And it was that day," he mentioned.
"I was like, "That's kind of f------- weird though. The Chiefs are in it and I know the Chiefs, and the 49ers are in it and I know them... so I could probably do it," Brady added.
On an appearance on the "DeepCut with VicBlends" podcast months ago, Brady discussed the possibility of wearing his jersey again.
"I’m not opposed to it. I don’t know if they are going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I’m always going to be in good shape. I’ll always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ [Michael Jordan] coming back, I don’t know if they would let me. But I wouldn’t be opposed to it," he said.