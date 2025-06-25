Rob Kardashian Fans Praise His 'Good Looks' After Sister Kim Posts Rare Photo of Him
Kim Kardashian, 44, shared a rare Instagram photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian, 38, on Wednesday, June 25, prompting fans to fawn over his “good looks.”
Rob appeared thinner than in previous years and donned a genuine smile as he posed next to Kim and La La Anthony, 43.
Fans Praise Rob Kardashian for Looking 'Handsome'
Fans flocked to the comments to praise the reality TV star, saying he’s “starting to look like his early 2000 self again.”
“We love you handsome,” wrote one.
“Nice to see Rob in a pic again,” added another.
“Rob looks very happy,” suggested a third.
Rob Kardashian Has Been in 'Protection Mode'
Rob hasn’t been actively posting to Instagram since November 2024 — however, Kim’s recent photo suggest that he’s in better spirits following an insider’s claim this June about him going the extra mile to protect himself after his split from Blac Chyna, 37, in February 2017.
“Rob has not had good luck in the love department,” the source dished to a news outlet. “It’s not just Chyna, though she did do a real number on him.”
The insider continued, “The sad truth is he’s got a pattern of getting his heart broken. It’s no wonder he’s been in protection mode for so long. He doesn’t like to let any woman get too close.”
- Recluse Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Sister Kim's Easter Celebration: Photos
- Rob Kardashian's Extreme Glow-Up: A Look Back on the Reality Star's Transformation Over the Years
- Rob Kardashian's Ex Blac Chyna 'Did a Real Number on Him' After Dramatic Split: 'He Doesn’t Like to Let Any Woman Too Close'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Rob Kardashian Is 'Not Some Monk'
The confidant went on to claim Rob is “not some monk,” despite his choice to stay out of the limelight.
As OK! previously reported, Rob’s sister Khloé Kardashian, 40, has been hard at work trying to break her brother out of his shell.
“People have accused her [Khloé] of having a savior complex when it comes to Rob, but she doesn’t see it that way at all,” an insider explained.
“You have to remember these two were so close all their lives, like twins almost, so the bond is very, very strong,” the source added. “She can’t just shrug her shoulders and forget about him while he lives like a hermit.”
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Ride or Die' for Brother Rob
The insider went on to note that Khloé is “ride or die” for her brother, adding that she’s “still convinced she can help get him back to the outgoing, confident guy he used to be.”
They continued, “It kills her that his spirit has been so broken down by life, and she feels like it’s her duty to do everything in her power to help him fix that.”
Since the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2011, Rob has kept his life extremely private and hasn’t made many public appearances. When his and Blac Chyna’s relationship came to an end, it created an even bigger distance between him and the media.