Rob Kardashian Fans Praise His 'Good Looks' After Sister Kim Posts Rare Photo of Him

The confidant went on to claim Rob is “not some monk,” despite his choice to stay out of the limelight.

As OK! previously reported, Rob’s sister Khloé Kardashian, 40, has been hard at work trying to break her brother out of his shell.

“People have accused her [Khloé] of having a savior complex when it comes to Rob, but she doesn’t see it that way at all,” an insider explained.

“You have to remember these two were so close all their lives, like twins almost, so the bond is very, very strong,” the source added. “She can’t just shrug her shoulders and forget about him while he lives like a hermit.”