'Paranoid' Rob Kardashian Is 'Terrified of Being Out in Public and Getting Recognized or Photographed': Source

Source: @robkardashianofficial/Instagram

Rob Kardashian is 'terrified' of 'being out in public,' a source claimed.

Dec. 22 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Rob Kardashian was once used to having cameras in his face, but now he is living a life out of the spotlight — and he'd like to keep it that way, a source said.

After being on reality TV, the star, 37, is now “terrified of being out in public and getting recognized or photographed," the source dished, adding that when his sister Khloé Kardashian wants to "take the kids out anywhere, 99 percent of the time Rob refuses to go."

Source: @robkardashianofficial/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is close with her niece Dream.

"The rare times he does leave the gated community,” he “drives around in blacked-out cars and even wears disguises," the source said about the California native, who shares daughter Dream, 8, with ex Blac Chyna.

“He’s truly paranoid," they added.

Source: @robkardashianofficial/Instagram

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian share their daughter, Dream.

A bright spot for Rob is that he "lives for his little girl."

“She’s the absolute center of his world, and he spends most of his time with her either at his house or over at Khloé's," they said.

But “when he doesn’t have Dream, his days are pretty much just spent at his home with a few close friends who come over to play video games, eat pizza and just hang out in the safety of his compound," the insider said.

Shockingly, Rob "does still have a bit of a love life," but "any woman that wants to see him has to come to him, because he almost never goes anywhere.”

Source: @robkardashianofficial/Instagram

Rob Kardashian barely leaves the house, a source claimed.

“His family are all telling him it’s no way to live his life, they worry that he’s become so agoraphobic and completely shut off from the outside world," they added.

Source: @robkardashianofficial/Instagram

Rob Kardashian no longer appears on the family's reality show.

The Good American co-founder previously spoke about how she looks after him.

"Rob doesn't have a father figure in his life. When Bruce [now Caitlyn Jenner] was around, he was great, but he was going through his own things that none of us understood at the time. Lamar [Odom] was [Rob's father figure]. Once Lamar left – and it's not Lamar's fault at all – I think Rob didn't know where to go. He was like, 'I don't have guidance anymore.' It's sad, because he's only wasting his life more and more," she told People in 2015.

In Touch spoke to the source.

