'Paranoid' Rob Kardashian Is 'Terrified of Being Out in Public and Getting Recognized or Photographed': Source

Rob Kardashian was once used to having cameras in his face, but now he is living a life out of the spotlight — and he'd like to keep it that way, a source said.

After being on reality TV, the star, 37, is now “terrified of being out in public and getting recognized or photographed," the source dished, adding that when his sister Khloé Kardashian wants to "take the kids out anywhere, 99 percent of the time Rob refuses to go."