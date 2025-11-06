Rob Kardashian Back on Instagram Following 1-Year Hiatus a Few Weeks After Fans Raved Over His 'Healthy' Appearance on 'The Kardashians'

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Kardashian is back on social media! On Wednesday, November 5, the reality star returned from a one-year hiatus away from Instagram to send his mom, Kris Jenner, birthday wishes.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Kardashian Honors Mom Kris Jenner

Source: @robkardashianofficial/instagram Rob Kardashian returned to Instagram to wish his mom, Kris Jenner, a happy 70th birthday.

"Happy 70th Birthday Mom!!! @krisjenner You mean the world to me and I love you so much my darling little princess 🥹💘🥰🫂💙🎈🕺🏆💘💘💘🎂," he gushed in the caption. The upload included two throwback photos of the pair from his childhood and one of Jenner holding his daughter, Dream Kardashian, 8. The matriarch replied in the comments, "I love you so much Rob!!!!! ❤️😍❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Kardashian Returns to Reality TV

Source: @hulu/youtube Fans were excited to see Rob Kardashian on the family's reality show after nine years of staying away from filming.

Rob's return comes shortly after he made a surprise appearance on the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians. On the October 23 episode, the dad-of-one, 38, joined his sisters and their mom for a family dinner. Fans were excited to see him back and looking good on the show after nine years years away from the spotlight. "He’s lost weight and looks healthy," one person wrote online, while another agreed and said, "He looks healthy. I noticed too." "Missed Rob so much! He is THE show guys! His humor is diff!" a third viewer declared.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @robkardashianofficial/instagram Rob Kardashian's sisters are all hoping he starts filming with them again more often.

Rob's sisters also gushed over having him in front of the cameras with them again. "I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show. Trust me, we are too. Rob is doing well. He is alive," joked Khloé Kardashian, 41. "The conspiracies run wild and one of them is that he lives with me and he’s in our shadows and we don’t want him around. He isn’t some miserable person that lives under a bridge. We are totally fine." "I do miss him being on the show because he is just so funny," added Kim Kardashian, 45. "It would be great if he would regularly be back on the show. That is the goal."

Why Did Rob Kardashian Take a Break From Filming?

Source: @robkardashianofficial/instagram The dad-of-one co-parents daughter Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.