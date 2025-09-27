Rob Lowe Reflects on Infamous S-- Tape Scandal: 'The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me'

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Lowe made significant life changes after his s-- tape scandal in the '80s, and his reflections offer a candid view of the impact it had on him. Lowe's star was on the rise in Hollywood following his roles in Thursday's Child, The Outsiders, St. Elmo's Fire, and About Last Night. However, during his campaign for Michael Dukakis in the 1988 presidential election, a s-- tape surfaced featuring Lowe, 22, and two women: Tara Seburt and 16-year-old Lena Jan Parsons.

Article continues below advertisement

In Atlanta, where the video was filmed, the age of consent was 14, meaning both women were legally permitted to engage in sexual activity. However, recording minors is illegal, and Lowe mistakenly believed Parsons was 21 after they met at a nightclub before the incident. Despite the scandal, Lowe settled a lawsuit with Parsons' family out of court and faced no criminal charges. His career took a hit, and he struggled with alcohol addiction for several years before achieving sobriety in 1990. The 59-year-old actor has since joked about the incident, even referencing it in a Saturday Night Live monologue. He credits his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, for guiding him to a better place. The couple wed in 1991 and welcomed two sons, Matthew and John.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Rob Lowe was caught on tape with two women in Atlanta in 1988.

Article continues below advertisement

Following his recovery, Lowe enjoyed a successful acting career, appearing in The West Wing, Brothers & Sisters, Parks and Recreation, Code Black, and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Over the years, he has occasionally spoken about the infamous s-- tape. Here are Lowe's most candid quotes about the scandal:

Article continues below advertisement

Still Finding Work

"I've been fortunate that I've always, always, always worked. Even after the s-- tape was made public, it was like: You're still a professional baseball player, but you're playing for Double or Triple A," Lowe told GQ in 2015. "I lost the role in Titanic that Billy Zane got. But I was never banned from the game." Lowe revealed that only two people in Hollywood supported him during the aftermath: actress Jodie Foster and producer Don Simpson.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Rob Lowe settled a lawsuit but avoided charges, later crediting his wife for his recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jodie and I had done The Hotel New Hampshire together and she sent me a note with a recurring line from John Irving: 'Keep passing the open windows.' She was saying, 'You'll get through it,'" he added. "Don basically said, 'F--- 'em if they can't take a joke.' Oh, and Hugh Hefner took me aside at one point and said, 'You had to do it. The technology existed.'"

Article continues below advertisement

In on the Joke

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

During the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe, the actor poked fun at his scandal with a sketch where he appeared to dance naked to "For Just a Moment" from St. Elmo's Fire before turning to adjust a saxophone. Comedian Rob Riggle made a dig during the 2016 roast, saying, "Rob, in both your s-- tapes, you appeared with two other people — good God, you can't even carry a s-- tape. You're like the me of s-- tapes. Self-deprecating! Beats you to the punch!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega The actor said the fallout motivated him to get sober in 1990.

Article continues below advertisement

Poking Fun Years Later

On SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in 2019, Lowe joked that he "invented" the s-- tape, adding that the "problem" was that he "didn't make any money off of it like everybody does now."

Article continues below advertisement

A Jumping Off Point for His Sobriety

Lowe credited the scandal for motivating him to pursue sobriety. "It's one of the reasons why I got sober. I woke up one day and I was like, 'What am I doing with my life?' I'm 29 years in and, like, people talk, but it's the best thing that ever happened to me," he noted. "Honestly, I do because it got me sober, and sober got me married. I've been married 29 years and I have two great sons. I don't think any of that happens without going through that scandal."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Rob Lowe has since built a decades-long career in TV and film.

Article continues below advertisement

Lowe told People in 2024: "[The fallout] definitely changed my life at the time, and, in hindsight, I realized it was another step that led me to recovery and reevaluating my life," He added: "But the thing that really changed me was not being able to show up for my family and myself."