15 Stars Who Kicked Booze: Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and More

The 49-year-old Hangover actor Bradley Cooper said his reasons for going sober were about wanting to achieve as much as he could in life.

“I don’t drink or do drugs anymore. I realized I wasn’t going to live up to my potential and that scared the h--- out of me. I thought, ‘Wow, I’m actually gonna ruin my life. I’m really gonna ruin it.’”

Once, he was drunk at a party and deliberately banged his head against a cement floor to show everyone how tough he was. He spent the next day at the hospital.

The turning point came when he was 29. He went to AA and “never had another drink.”