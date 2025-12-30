or
Rob and Michele Reiner's Friends Get Chilling Holiday Card Days After Couple's Grisly Murders

Rob and Michele Reiner's holiday cards arrived at the homes of their loved ones just days after the couple was fatally stabbed in their California mansion.

Dec. 30 2025, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

Rob and Michele Reiner’s holiday card to their loved ones heartbreakingly arrived only days after their fatal stabbings.

Neda Soderqvist, who worked as a trainer for the late photographer, shared a photo of the handwritten card she received in the mail from her former boss in a photo posted via Instagram on Monday, December 29.

Michele Reiner's Trainer Shared the Couple's Holiday Card

Michele Reiner's former trainer shared the holiday message she received in the mail days after her murder.

“Today in the mail was a card from Michele and Rob Reiner! Even from heaven, they are still making sure that everyone receives their bonuses,” she wrote in a lengthy caption. “What really truly touches my soul and heart are the cards that Michele wrote me.”

The trainer recounted how Michele would make her promise to use the salary bonus on herself and “not give it away.”

Michele Reiner's former trainer shared her holiday message online.

Michele's Trainer Promised to Be Keep Her 'Legacy Alive'

Michele Reiner's trainer promised keep her 'legacy going' and be there for her kids.

“She knew me so well but today Michelle I promise you I’ll keep $100 and the rest I’m going to donate in your honor to one of the most inspiring foundations that I know you love,” Neda wrote. “Thank you for being my best friend ride or die. Someone who taught me self-worth self-love and I will keep your legacy going forever and I’ll give you the oath that I’ll be here for your children.”

Neda shared a photo of Michele’s special holiday message to her, which read, “Dear Neda - What can I say after all these years. We love each other, are mad at each other and then just move on! And it always works out. I hope you have a great holiday with your family who adore you, Love Michele and Rob.”

Rob Reiner

Rob and Michele Reiner Were Brutally Murdered

Rob and Michele Reiner were found fatally stabbed in their California home on December 14.

Rob and Michele were found fatally stabbed in their Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14. Their 28-year-old daughter, Romy, discovered the When Harry Met Sally... filmmaker's body, before paramedics realized her mother had also been fatally wounded.

Hours later, the couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was arrested in connection with the murders after being located at a Santa Monica hotel roughly 20 miles from his parents’ estate.

Nick Reiner Was Arrested in Connection With Rob and Michele Reiner's Deaths

The couple's 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been charged in connection with Rob and Michele Reiner's murder.

The Being Charlie writer, who was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia before the stabbings, remains in police custody after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted.

Nick declined to enter a plea deal during his first court appearance on December 17. His arraignment is now set for January 7, 2026.

