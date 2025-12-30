Rob and Michele Reiner's Friends Get Chilling Holiday Card Days After Couple's Grisly Murders

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner’s holiday card to their loved ones heartbreakingly arrived only days after their fatal stabbings. Neda Soderqvist, who worked as a trainer for the late photographer, shared a photo of the handwritten card she received in the mail from her former boss in a photo posted via Instagram on Monday, December 29.

Michele Reiner's Trainer Shared the Couple's Holiday Card

“Today in the mail was a card from Michele and Rob Reiner! Even from heaven, they are still making sure that everyone receives their bonuses,” she wrote in a lengthy caption. “What really truly touches my soul and heart are the cards that Michele wrote me.” The trainer recounted how Michele would make her promise to use the salary bonus on herself and “not give it away.”

Michele's Trainer Promised to Be Keep Her 'Legacy Alive'

“She knew me so well but today Michelle I promise you I’ll keep $100 and the rest I’m going to donate in your honor to one of the most inspiring foundations that I know you love,” Neda wrote. “Thank you for being my best friend ride or die. Someone who taught me self-worth self-love and I will keep your legacy going forever and I’ll give you the oath that I’ll be here for your children.” Neda shared a photo of Michele’s special holiday message to her, which read, “Dear Neda - What can I say after all these years. We love each other, are mad at each other and then just move on! And it always works out. I hope you have a great holiday with your family who adore you, Love Michele and Rob.”

Rob and Michele Reiner Were Brutally Murdered

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner were found fatally stabbed in their California home on December 14.

Rob and Michele were found fatally stabbed in their Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14. Their 28-year-old daughter, Romy, discovered the When Harry Met Sally... filmmaker's body, before paramedics realized her mother had also been fatally wounded. Hours later, the couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was arrested in connection with the murders after being located at a Santa Monica hotel roughly 20 miles from his parents’ estate.

Nick Reiner Was Arrested in Connection With Rob and Michele Reiner's Deaths

Source: @jakereiner/Instagram The couple's 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been charged in connection with Rob and Michele Reiner's murder.