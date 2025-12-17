BREAKING NEWS Rob Reiner's Son Nick in Shackles and Suicide Smock During First Court Appearance After Being Charged for Parents' Horrific Murders Source: MEGA; @michelereiner/Instagram Nick Reiner made his first appearance in court after being formally charged with murdering his parents. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 17 2025, Updated 12:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner's son Nick has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with the murders of his parents. The 32-year-old drug addict was present for his arraignment at 8:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, December 17, after it was confirmed by L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officials that he was medically cleared to appear in court. Arriving in court with no shirt and in shackles, Nick wore what appeared to be a suicide prevention vest or smock while waiving his right to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty on the charge of killing his mom and dad.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Muttered 3 Words During Court Appearance

Source: Jake Reiner/Facebook Nick Reiner was accused of slitting his parents Rob and Michele's throats.

Video was permitted inside of the courtroom, though the judge has prohibited any footage of the defendant. His next hearing is scheduled for January 7, 2026, per to BBC News. According to the news outlet, Nick — whose face looked blank — only said three words during his chilling court appearance. "Yes, your honor," Nick responded when asked by Judge Theresa McGonigle if he understood his right to a speedy trial. The accused murderer's brief presence inside of the L.A. courthouse comes after he missed his first scheduled court hearing on Tuesday, December 16, because he had not yet been medically cleared to appear before a judge. The troubled drug addict's attorney Alan Jackson was seen walking into the Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday at the time of Nick's scheduled arraignment. Alan was pressed by reporters as he walked from his car into the building. He didn't appear to respond to any questions about Nick's condition or whether he's been in contact with any other Reiner family members. Nick's lawyer briefly addressed the press to confirm: "We expect him to be here today, yeah."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Faces Possible Death Penalty If Convicted of Murdering His Parents

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner could face the death penalty if convicted of murdering his parents Rob and Michele.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed: "If convicted as charged, Reiner faces death or life in state prison without the possibility of parole." "A decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date," the message added. While California has strict laws against the death penalty, prosecutors' additions of the "special circumstance allegation of multiple murders" and accusation he "personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife" allows the fatal consequence to be on the table.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner Were Murdered Inside of Their L.A. Home

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Rob Reiners' daughter Romy discovered his dead body before learning her mom had also been killed.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed the situation during a press conference on Tuesday, noting: "Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes." "Rob Reiner was one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation. His murder and his wife of more than 35 years, Michele Singer Reiner’s murder, are shocking and tragic. We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken," he added.

Romy Reiner Found Her Dad's Dead Body, Didn't Realize Mom Was Also Killed

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Nick Reiner suffered serious mental illness and addiction issues before allegedly murdering his parents.