Rob Reiner's Son Nick in Shackles and Suicide Smock During First Court Appearance After Being Charged for Parents' Horrific Murders
Dec. 17 2025, Updated 12:29 p.m. ET
Rob Reiner's son Nick has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with the murders of his parents.
The 32-year-old drug addict was present for his arraignment at 8:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, December 17, after it was confirmed by L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officials that he was medically cleared to appear in court.
Arriving in court with no shirt and in shackles, Nick wore what appeared to be a suicide prevention vest or smock while waiving his right to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty on the charge of killing his mom and dad.
Nick Reiner Muttered 3 Words During Court Appearance
Video was permitted inside of the courtroom, though the judge has prohibited any footage of the defendant. His next hearing is scheduled for January 7, 2026, per to BBC News.
According to the news outlet, Nick — whose face looked blank — only said three words during his chilling court appearance.
"Yes, your honor," Nick responded when asked by Judge Theresa McGonigle if he understood his right to a speedy trial.
The accused murderer's brief presence inside of the L.A. courthouse comes after he missed his first scheduled court hearing on Tuesday, December 16, because he had not yet been medically cleared to appear before a judge.
The troubled drug addict's attorney Alan Jackson was seen walking into the Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday at the time of Nick's scheduled arraignment.
Alan was pressed by reporters as he walked from his car into the building. He didn't appear to respond to any questions about Nick's condition or whether he's been in contact with any other Reiner family members.
Nick's lawyer briefly addressed the press to confirm: "We expect him to be here today, yeah."
Nick Reiner Faces Possible Death Penalty If Convicted of Murdering His Parents
In a statement on Tuesday, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed: "If convicted as charged, Reiner faces death or life in state prison without the possibility of parole."
"A decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date," the message added.
While California has strict laws against the death penalty, prosecutors' additions of the "special circumstance allegation of multiple murders" and accusation he "personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife" allows the fatal consequence to be on the table.
Rob and Michele Reiner Were Murdered Inside of Their L.A. Home
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed the situation during a press conference on Tuesday, noting: "Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes."
"Rob Reiner was one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation. His murder and his wife of more than 35 years, Michele Singer Reiner’s murder, are shocking and tragic. We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken," he added.
Romy Reiner Found Her Dad's Dead Body, Didn't Realize Mom Was Also Killed
Nick has been in police custody since around 9:30 p.m. local time on Sunday night, December 14 — hours after his sister Romy discovered her dad's dead body at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Romy was called to her parents' Brentwood mansion after Rob and Michele failed to open their gate for a massage therapist who had arrived for a scheduled appointment.
As OK! previously reported, Romy didn't realize her mother had also been murdered when finding her dad's slain body. She was said to have been informed of Michele's death by paramedics while waiting outside of the home with her roommate — who was the one to initially call 911.
At the time of their deaths, Rob and Michele were 78 and 68 years old, respectively.