Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy Didn't Realize Her Mom Michele Was Also Dead After Finding Dad's Slain Body in L.A. Home

Rob Reiner's daughter Romy had to learn her parents were dead during two separate moments after discovering her father with his throat slit inside of his Los Angeles home. While Romy, 28, was the one to find her deceased dad, she reportedly didn't realize her mom, Michele Singer Reiner, had also been murdered during a vicious attack, which police believe was conducted in "the early morning hours" of Sunday, December 14. According to The New York Times, Romy was the first to find The Princess Bride director's slain body after receiving a call from a massage therapist who had arrived at the Reiners' Brentwood Mansion for a scheduled appointment.

Paramedics Informed Romy Reiner Her Mom Had Also Been Killed

Source: MEGA Romy Reiner discovered her dad's dead body, but didn't realize her mom had also been killed.

After her parents failed to open the gate to their home, Romy arrived at the scene with a roommate and went inside to check on her mom and dad before finding Rob's body, a source close to the Reiner family revealed to the news outlet. Romy's roommate, who was waiting outside of the home, was reportedly the one to call 911. Amid the horror, the insider claimed Romy didn't see her mother's body and learned of the renowned photographer's death from attending paramedics while waiting for an update outside of the home.

Romy Reiner Told Police Her 'Dangerous' Brother Nick 'Should Be a Suspect'

Source: @romyreiner/Instagram Rob Reiner's son Nick was arrested for murder in connection to his parents' deaths.

Romy was the one to inform authorities that her older brother Nick, 32, had been living on the property with his parents, according to the newspaper. Earlier reports revealed she told police the troubled drug addict "should be a suspect" because he is "dangerous." Nick was ultimately arrested and formally charged on Tuesday, December 16, with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his mom and dad. Rob and Michele's son also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife, to kill his parents after the murdered couple was found with their throats slit.

Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Were Reportedly Found in Bed

Source: @romyreiner/Instagram Romy Reiner discovered her dad's body after a massage therapist arrived for a scheduled appointment.

Daily Mail released a report on Tuesday claiming Rob and Michele were found in their bed, meaning they may have been sleeping when their son allegedly entered the room and slaughtered his parents. During a press conference confirming Nick's charges, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman addressed the nightmarish situation, noting: "Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes."

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Nick Reiner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder following his parents' deaths.