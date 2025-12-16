Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Seen Being Arrested in First Photos Since Allegedly Brutally Killing His Parents

Article continues below advertisement

Newly released photos appear to capture the first visual evidence connected to the arrest of Nick Reiner following the deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner. The nighttime images, obtained by OK!, showed Nick being taken into police custody, marking the first public glimpse tied to the case.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Police photos show Nick Reiner being arrested at night.

Article continues below advertisement

In one striking photo, several officers surround a suspect on a darkened city street as flashing red-and-blue police lights illuminate the scene. Some officers appear to be wearing tactical gear as they restrain Nick with his hands behind his back while escorting him away. Another image showed officers standing nearby as patrol vehicles light up the area.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, a source told a news outlet that Nick allegedly checked into The Pierside Santa Monica around 4 a.m. on Sunday, December 14, shortly after the deaths of his parents. Hotel staff reportedly described him as appearing “tweaked out.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LAPD Gang Unit Nick Reiner was allegedly found at a Santa Monica hotel hours after the deaths.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the source, employees later discovered the room’s shower was “full of blood,” with additional blood found on the bed. The window was allegedly covered with bed sheets during his stay. LAPD Robbery-Homicide detectives reportedly arrived at the hotel on Monday, December 15, to gather evidence and interview staff members who had contact with Nick.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LAPD Gang Unit Investigators reported finding blood inside the hotel room.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities later tracked the 32-year-old roughly 20 miles away in Exposition Park near downtown Los Angeles. Nick had reportedly been missing for about five hours before police located him. After being questioned, he was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the outlet. The couple’s daughter Romy Reiner allegedly discovered her parents’ bodies at their Los Angeles mansion around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and called for medical assistance. She reportedly told officers that Nick could be a person of interest and described him as “dangerous.” Nick was not home when she arrived.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Romy Reiner discovered her parents’ bodies and called police.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source claimed Nick had been behaving erratically the night before at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on December 13. “Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” an insider told People, adding that Nick and his parents had a “very loud argument” during the holiday gathering.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Family sources said Rob and Michele Reiner struggled to help their son.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources also said Rob and Michele had been struggling for months over how to help their son amid his ongoing issues. “Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues,” an insider told TMZ.