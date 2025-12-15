Rob Reiner's Pal Billy Crystal Spotted Leaving Actor's Home Hours After He Was Found Stabbed to Death: 'Looked Like He Was About to Cry'

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Crystal, who starred in Rob Reiner’s 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally… and remained close friends with the director over the years, was seen looking distraught as he left Reiner's L.A. home on Sunday, December 14 — shortly after it was revealed Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, had been stabbed to death. In a video clip, the comedian looked in disbelief alongside his wife, Janice Crystal.

According to a neighbor who spoke to ABC 7, Billy and Janice only went to the home short for a while, adding the Analyze This "looked like he was about to cry.” Billy and Rob also worked on This Is Spinal Tap and The Princess Bride. The neighbor said Seinfeld creator Larry David also visited the home separately and looked emotional following the tragedy.

As OK! previously reported, authorities were called to the home on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., where they discovered a man and woman with stab wounds. The 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as Rob and his wife. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” Rob's family said in a statement.

