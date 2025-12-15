or
Rob Reiner's Pal Billy Crystal Spotted Leaving Actor's Home Hours After He Was Found Stabbed to Death: 'Looked Like He Was About to Cry'

Rob Reiner's pal Billy Crystal looked emotional as he visited the L.A. home where the director and his wife were found dead on December 14.

Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:42 a.m. ET

Billy Crystal, who starred in Rob Reiner’s 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally… and remained close friends with the director over the years, was seen looking distraught as he left Reiner's L.A. home on Sunday, December 14 — shortly after it was revealed Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, had been stabbed to death.

In a video clip, the comedian looked in disbelief alongside his wife, Janice Crystal.

Billy Crystal went to Rob Reiner's home after it was revealed he was dead.

According to a neighbor who spoke to ABC 7, Billy and Janice only went to the home short for a while, adding the Analyze This "looked like he was about to cry.”

Billy and Rob also worked on This Is Spinal Tap and The Princess Bride.

The neighbor said Seinfeld creator Larry David also visited the home separately and looked emotional following the tragedy.

The couple shared three kids.

As OK! previously reported, authorities were called to the home on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., where they discovered a man and woman with stab wounds.

The 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as Rob and his wife.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” Rob's family said in a statement.

image of The couple was killed by their son Nick, a source claims.
Source: mega

The couple was killed by their son Nick, a source claims.

The couple, who shared three kids, was killed by their son, Nick, multiple sources told People on Sunday, December 14.

Rob and Nick worked together on the film Being Charlie, loosely based on Nick's life.

“I was never angry,” Rob said to People about his son's addiction issues. ” I felt bad for him and I didn’t know what to do to help – and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do.”

They later shipped him off to rehab. He went to 18 recovery facilities before he became homeless.

“You kind of throw yourself at the mercy of a lot of people who are supposed experts,” Rob said. “They’ll all tell you these things, but they don’t take into account your child. And you should know your child better than they do anyway. That is something I learned as we went along.”

