What Is Rob Reiner's Cause of Death? Everything to Know After Apparent Homicide

rob reiners cause of death
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their home on December 14.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 15 2025, Updated 7:10 a.m. ET

How Did Rob Reiner Die? Inside the Film Director's Cause of Death

rob reiners cause of death
Source: MEGA

More details about Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's deaths emerged after their dead bodies were found in their California home.

A news outlet confirmed Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner suffered "lacerations consistent with a knife" inside their Brentwood, Calif., home. The exact details surrounding the couple's fatal injuries have not been released, as the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division is still investigating the case.

OK! previously reported that two people were found dead at the Los Angeles property owned by the All in the Family star. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the residence "around 3:30 p.m. PT … for medical aid." Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed detectives from the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division were also at the scene.

According to authorities, they found a man, approximately 78, and a woman, 68, at the house on Sunday.

During a press conference, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said police will not identify the two people who were found dead at Rob's house. He added the Los Angeles County coroner would release the information later on.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Were Killed by Their Drug Addict Son

rob reiners cause of death
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead on December 14.

Shortly after the news emerged, a spokesperson for the Reiner family announced the deaths of Rob and Michele, which they described as "tragic."

"We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Details, including the cause of death, were not made public in the message.

Reiner Family Issued a Statement After the Deaths of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer

rob reiners cause of death
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner shared three children.

Multiple sources told People that Rob and Michele's drug addict son, Nick Reiner, killed both his parents.

Nick previously opened up about his drug addiction in a 2016 interview with People.

"I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas," he noted. "I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun."

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer's Bodies Were Found by Their Daughter

rob reiners cause of death
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were married for more than three decades.

Rob and Michele were found dead by their daughter, multiple sources confirmed to People.

In addition to Nick, they welcomed son Jake and daughter Romy during their marriage. The Sleepless in Seattle star was also the adoptive father of Tracy Reiner, the daughter of his first wife, Penny Marshall, from a previous marriage.

