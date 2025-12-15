What Is Rob Reiner's Cause of Death? Everything to Know After Apparent Homicide

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their home on December 14.

More details about Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's deaths emerged after their dead bodies were found in their California home.

A news outlet confirmed Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner suffered "lacerations consistent with a knife" inside their Brentwood, Calif., home. The exact details surrounding the couple's fatal injuries have not been released, as the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division is still investigating the case.

OK! previously reported that two people were found dead at the Los Angeles property owned by the All in the Family star. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the residence "around 3:30 p.m. PT … for medical aid." Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed detectives from the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division were also at the scene.

According to authorities, they found a man, approximately 78, and a woman, 68, at the house on Sunday.

During a press conference, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said police will not identify the two people who were found dead at Rob's house. He added the Los Angeles County coroner would release the information later on.