Rob Reiner’s Daughter Tracy 'in Shock' After Tragic Family Deaths
Dec. 15 2025, Updated 8:13 a.m. ET
Rob Reiner's eldest daughter, Tracy Reiner, spoke out one day after the actor and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed in their L.A. home on December 14.
“I came from the greatest family ever,” Tracy, 61, told NBC News. “I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.”
Tracy, who was adopted by Rob during his marriage to the late Penny Marshall, said she had seen her father one day before his death at a family gathering.
As OK! previously reported, authorities showed up to Rob and Michele's Brentwood home around 3:30 p.m. on December 14. Their identities were not made public at the time, but it was later revealed the couple, who shared Jake, Romy and Nick, were found with knife wounds.
“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” a statement from the family said, per Variety. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”
The couple was found with "apparent stab wounds," and according to a source, Nick, who has been in and out of rehab for years, killed them.
In a press conference held on Sunday, Deputy Chief Alan S. Hamilton confirmed that the LAPD “is currently conducting an ongoing homicide investigation into the two deaths at Rob Reiner’s Brentwood home.”
Hamilton added the authorities have “not identified a suspect at this time” and are not pursuing any persons of interest.
Rob previously spoke out about Nick's addiction issues.
“I was never angry,” he said to People. ” I felt bad for him and I didn’t know what to do to help – and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do.”
They later shipped him off to rehab, and he went to 18 recovery facilities before living on the streets.
“You kind of throw yourself at the mercy of a lot of people who are supposed experts,” Rob said. “They’ll all tell you these things, but they don’t take into account your child. And you should know your child better than they do anyway. That is something I learned as we went along.”