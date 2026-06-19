NEWS Rob Schneider Offers to Pay Fines for Giants Players Over Pride Protest Source: MEGA Rob Schneider blasted Major League Baseball's 'anti-Christian' Pride Night and offered to spot players fined for protesting. Lesley Abravanel June 19 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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MAGA comedian Rob Schneider has pledged to pay any league fines for Major League Baseball players who refuse to wear Pride gear or who are penalized for displaying religious messaging on their uniforms. Following the growing controversy surrounding San Francisco Giants pitchers — including Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker, Ryan Walker, and Sam Hentges — who protested full participation in the team's Pride Night, the former SNL cast member took to X to blast MLB, labeling the league "anti-Christian.” Schneider announced that he and Turning Point USA, the right-wing organization founded by slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, would cover fines for any professional athlete penalized for refusing to participate in "woke leftist agendas.” The Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star, who was born to a Jewish father and a Catholic mother, but formally converted to Catholicism, argued that players shouldn't have to violate their religious beliefs, stating, "You signed a contract to play baseball, you didn't sign a contract to go against your deeply held Christian religious beliefs.”

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Source: MEGA Rob Schneider is pro-Donald Trump.

Because MLB issued only routine verbal warnings to players for uniform policy violations rather than financial penalties, Schneider's offer remains symbolic for now. The controversy stemmed from pitchers writing "Gen 9:12-16" on their caps, while others opted for a standard cap. MLB stated the warnings were based on uniform regulations prohibiting unauthorized messages, not the religious content itself. Vice President J.D. Vance used the incident to criticize MLB’s decision to issue uniform warnings to the players, framing it as an unnecessary cultural mandate.

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Source: MEGA;@scott_wiener/Instagram Scott Wiener condemned Vance’s remarks on X.

Responding on X to a Sports Illustrated report about the league’s official warning, Vance, who recently laughed at homophobic jokes during media appearances promoting his faith memoir, wrote: "Trump won, we don't have to do this anymore.” California State Senator Scott Wiener condemned Vance’s remarks on X, saying, “Yes, we do since in San Francisco, unlike in the White House, we treat LGBTQ people as full human beings & we think bigotry is bad. Perhaps go back into your cave for a minute to chill out." Vance's brief remark signaled his alignment with the players' religious and personal choices over league-wide diversity initiatives. His comment implies that the administration views mandatory participation in corporate Pride events as an outdated cultural expectation.

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Source: @danielluriesf/Instagram; MEGA San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie expressed deep frustration over the pitchers' actions.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie expressed deep frustration over the pitchers' actions, emphasizing the city's identity as a historical beacon for the LGBTQ+ community. Speaking to the Bay Area Reporter and the San Francisco Chronicle, Lurie stated he was “personally really upset, and disappointed” by the players' behavior. He added, “I think a few people made it about themselves and not about the community,” and concluded, “This is why we need Pride. We need to lean in, and we need to keep educating people, even here in San Francisco.”

Source: MEGA Schneider's eldest daughter, singer Elle King, has spoken publicly about strongly disagreeing with her father's political and social views.