Rob Schneider Declares He's Boycotting 2024 Olympics as the Event 'Openly Celebrates Satan'

Celine Dion was one of the stars at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Schneider took to social media platform X to write, “I am sorry to say to ALL the world’s GREATEST ATHLETES, I wish you ALL THE BEST, but I cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan.” “I sincerely hope THESE @olympics get the same amount of viewers as @cspan,” he added.

Schneider later posted a picture of the scene he was talking about, writing, “Guys with their genitalia hanging out in front of children?! Drag Queens?!”

“I wasn’t sure if I was watching the @Olympics or if I was watching a school board meeting,” he continued.