Rob Schneider Declares He's Boycotting 2024 Olympics as the Event 'Openly Celebrates Satan'
Although much chatter after the Olympic opening ceremonies in Paris, France, on July 26 was about Celine Dion’s glorious return to performing, some, including actor Rob Schneider, are focused on something else — a scene that is being accused of mocking the Last Supper.
Schneider took to social media platform X to write, “I am sorry to say to ALL the world’s GREATEST ATHLETES, I wish you ALL THE BEST, but I cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan.” “I sincerely hope THESE @olympics get the same amount of viewers as @cspan,” he added.
Schneider later posted a picture of the scene he was talking about, writing, “Guys with their genitalia hanging out in front of children?! Drag Queens?!”
“I wasn’t sure if I was watching the @Olympics or if I was watching a school board meeting,” he continued.
While backlash was expected to occur, many people praised the star for speaking out in the first place. “You know Rob,” one user replied, “it's very admirable when actors/celebrities risk their reputation and marketability to do the right thing. To call out evil and corruption. Doing the right thing sometimes means taking the most difficult path. Kudos.” Many others noted they agreed with him and would not be watching the Olympics, as they're not “making it easy” for them to not tune in.
Some users disagreed with Schneider, with one going as far as to allude he’s hypocritical.
“It is discussing [SIC] when performers do WOKE s--- for money,” one person shared, adding a vomit emoji and a poster of Schneider’s film The Hot Chick. Some people blamed the Democrats for allowing content and behavior like this.
“It was a DNC trial run,” one user replied to Schneider, making a dig at the upcoming Democratic National Convention. “DNC preview,” another user similarly echoed, sarcastically asking if RuPaul would be the keynote speaker.
When the Olympic Opening Ceremony aired, the scene Schenider and others complained about was billed in the press as a “parody” of the Last Supper featuring drag queens, a fashion show and a dance floor. The Olympics X account took to their page to explain their vision — and, according to them, it had nothing to do with the Last Supper.
“The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings,” they posted, with two photos from the performance attached. Whatever it was actually meant to symbolize, one thing is for certain — it definitely caused controversy, especially among more conservative and religious people.