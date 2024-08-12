Elle King Doesn't 'Want to Be Associated' With Estranged Dad Rob Schneider's 'Anti-Gay' Views: 'I Disagree'
Sometimes it's easy to forget that Elle King is the eldest daughter of famed actor Rob Schneider — and she seems to want to keep it that way.
During the Monday, August 12, episode of Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, the "Ex's & Oh's" singer opened up about her estranged relationship with the controversial Grown Ups actor — who has faced immense backlash in recent years to do his outspoken homophobic, anti-trans and anti-vaccine views.
Admitting she goes "four or five years" without speaking to her father, King declared: "I disagree with a lot of the things that he says."
"You’re talking out of your a-- and you’re talking s--- about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it’s like get f-----," the 35-year-old said of Schneider, 60. "He’s just talking out of his a-- and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says."
While King could be considered a nepotism baby, the "Drunk" hitmaker insisted Schneider "never helped" her become a successful and famous singer.
"I never wanted his help," she noted. "He also didn’t have a very good reputation. I don’t want to be associated with him."
Still, as his daughter, King felt the need to at least attempt having a relationship with her dad over the years, as she confessed trying everything from writing "letters" to "yelling" in an effort to get her points across — but nothing has seemed to work.
"You can want someone to change so much. You can’t control anyone else’s actions, you can’t control people’s feelings," the "Jersey Giant" vocalist detailed. "All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings."
Recalling her childhood with The Hot Chick star — who welcomed Elle with his ex-wife London King in 1989 — the "America's Sweetheart" singer revealed a rather traumatizing experience she suffered through as a little girl.
"I was, like, a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp," King told Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, 44. "And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn’t lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly."
Most memories she has from growing up appear to be negative, with the majority of her experiences as a child revolving around the Home Alone actor's busy career in Hollywood.
"If I would ever spend a summer with my dad it would be on a movie set. I would just get lost in the shuffle," Elle reflected. "If I ever messed up a shot, if I ever was talking, I would get in f------ trouble."