Elle King Doesn't 'Want to Be Associated' With Estranged Dad Rob Schneider's 'Anti-Gay' Views: 'I Disagree'

Sometimes it's easy to forget that Elle King is the eldest daughter of famed actor Rob Schneider — and she seems to want to keep it that way.

During the Monday, August 12, episode of Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, the "Ex's & Oh's" singer opened up about her estranged relationship with the controversial Grown Ups actor — who has faced immense backlash in recent years to do his outspoken homophobic, anti-trans and anti-vaccine views.