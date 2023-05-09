Robert De Niro, 79, Reveals He Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 7
A proud father-of-seven! Robert De Niro revealed his brood just got bigger.
The revelation was made in an interview published on Monday, May 8, when the A-lister was asked about his "six kids," leading De Niro to clarify: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”
A rep for the Taxi Driver actor confirmed Tuesday, May 9, that the star is now a dad to seven, though neither the rep nor De Niro revealed the identity of the child's mother.
It also remains unclear at this time when exactly the baby was born and the gender of the newborn.
Despite keeping his baby mama's identity hidden, De Niro's current girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, flaunted her baby bump last month while on a dinner date. De Niro and the martial arts instructor were first linked in 2021 and later spotted together celebrating his 78th birthday in France.
The Oscar winner and Chen worked together on the 2015 film The Intern.
De Niro became a first-time father back in 1971 when he and then-wife Diahnne Abbott welcomed daughter Drena, now 51. The now-exes also share son Raphael, 46.
He also is dad to 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, as well as son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Grace Hightower.
De Niro and Hightower divorced in 2018 after more than two decades of marriage.
Though De Niro is known as one of the greatest actors of all time, he comically admitted during his interview that he didn't really consider himself to be a “cool” dad — and his kids agree.
“I’m OK,” the Goodfellas actor quipped. “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But that’s what it is.”
He also opened up about parenthood back in April 2019, telling Us Weekly that while being a father is certainly "not easy," it is "fun" sometimes.
"You love your kids, and sometimes you want to kill them!" De Niro joked, "Then, when you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good.”
De Niro was talking to ET Canada when he made the revelation about his seventh child.