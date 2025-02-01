Robert De Niro Was 'Smitten' With Whitney Houston and Sent Her a 'Room Full of Flowers,' Late Singer's Bodyguard Claims

Whitney Houston's former bodyguard said Robert De Niro was 'not an individual used to taking no for an answer.'

In his new book, Protecting Whitney, the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” artist’s former bodyguard David Roberts revealed The Intern alum made advances on the late singer .

Whitney Houston's mom had to tell Robert De Niro to stop sending her daughter gifts, according to the former bodyguard.

"Mr. De Niro was smitten with Ms. Houston," the ex-police officer — who was hired by Houston in 1988 for her U.K. portion of the Moment of Truth world tour. "He kept sending her flowers. I don’t mean a bunch of flowers . . . it was a room full of flowers. And that was for a few months."

The Welsh-born bodyguard wrote that De Niro was "not an individual used to taking no for an answer” despite Houston’s rejection of him. The “I Will Always Love You” vocalist’s mother had to take matters into her own hands to get the Killers of the Flower Moon star off her daughter's back.