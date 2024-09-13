Robert De Niro Says He's 'Trying His Best' to Parent His 7 Kids

Thinking about whether he had fallen short as a father, he joked that he plans to put a "Please forgive me for everything that I've done" line on his tombstone.

"Why, were you not a good father?" Wallace asked.

"No! I tried my best. That's all I can say," the A Bronx Tale star answered. "I was busy, of course, but I always loved my kids."

The actor has seven kids: Drena, 53, and Raphael, 47, whom he shares with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott; twin sons Julian and Aaron, 28, whom he shares with Toukie Smith; son Elliot, 26, and daughter Helen Grace, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Grace Hightower, and Gia, almost 2, with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.