Robert De Niro Says He's 'Trying His Best' to Parent His 7 Kids

Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro said he is 'trying his best' to parent his seven kids at 81 years old.

By:

Sept. 13 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Despite having a thriving career at 81 years old, Robert De Niro will always make time for his seven kids.

Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro has seven kids.

"I'm trying my best," De Niro noted on the Friday, September 13, episode of Max's series Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

"I'm going to put on my gravestone, 'I tried my best,'" he jokingly said.

shame on you robert de niro berates chris wallace for asking if donald trump would not give up power if he wins again
Source: MAX

Robert De Niro said he 'tried my best' as a father.

Thinking about whether he had fallen short as a father, he joked that he plans to put a "Please forgive me for everything that I've done" line on his tombstone.

"Why, were you not a good father?" Wallace asked.

"No! I tried my best. That's all I can say," the A Bronx Tale star answered. "I was busy, of course, but I always loved my kids."

The actor has seven kids: Drena, 53, and Raphael, 47, whom he shares with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott; twin sons Julian and Aaron, 28, whom he shares with Toukie Smith; son Elliot, 26, and daughter Helen Grace, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Grace Hightower, and Gia, almost 2, with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh kid in April 2023.

Robert De Niro
The birth of his youngest, Gia, which he subtly revealed to ET Canada in 2023, made the two-time Academy Award winner extremely happy.

"I'm an 80-year-old dad and it's great," he told AARP The Magazine. "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this and that just goes away when I look at [Gia]. So that in itself, is, you know, wondrous."

“But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing …” he continued. “I want to be around for as long as I can to enjoy it and enjoy her.”

Source: MEGA

The actor said parenting 'never gets easier.'

The Joker alum previously shared that being a parent for the seventh time "never gets easier."

"You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes, and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But that's what it is," he discussed of his relationship with his children.

De Niro also expressed how grateful he is to have Chen by his side to take care of his baby daughter.

“It’s OK. I mean, I don’t do the heavy lifting. I’m there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work,” he mentioned. “And we have help, which is so important.”

