Robert Duvall Reveals Regret About Iconic 'The Godfather' Role

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Duvall, the acclaimed actor who starred in The Godfather, had a remarkable career but carried a regret about his role in the classic film. Duvall, who passed away at 95 on February 15, once expressed a desire to change an aspect of his performance during a 2003 interview with People.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Paramount Pictures Robert Duvall once joked about a regret from 'The Godfather.'

Article continues below advertisement

In the interview, director Francis Ford Coppola praised Duvall's talent, saying, "Actors click into character at different times — the first week, third week. Bobby's hot after one or two takes. That's all he needs." Duvall then humorously remarked, "I just wish I had a better hairpiece."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor wished he had a better hairpiece in the film.

Article continues below advertisement

Duvall's portrayal of Tom Hagen was a pivotal moment in his career. Before The Godfather, he appeared in notable films like To Kill a Mockingbird and True Grit. However, The Godfather became a commercial success that set a new standard in filmmaking. Duvall stated, “We all knew it — this was going to hit big,” referring to the film's success alongside costars like Al Pacino and Marlon Brando.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Robert Duvall later declined to appear in the third installment over pay disputes.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor reprised his role in the critically acclaimed The Godfather Part II, which many consider superior to the original. However, he opted not to appear in the third film, released in 1991. Duvall cited financial disputes as the reason for his absence. In 2004, he explained his decision, stating he felt underpaid compared to his co-stars. “I said I would work easily if they paid Pacino twice what they paid me, that’s fine,” he asserted. “But not three or four times, which is what they did.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Paramount Pictures The actor's legendary career included an Oscar-winning performance in 'Tender Mercies.'

Article continues below advertisement

Duvall's filmography includes classics such as Apocalypse Now and Tender Mercies, the latter earning him an Academy Award for Best Actor. Following his death, his wife, Luciana Pedraza, released a statement expressing deep sorrow. “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” she wrote.