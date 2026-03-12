Robert Duvall Reveals Regret About Iconic 'The Godfather' Role
March 12 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Robert Duvall, the acclaimed actor who starred in The Godfather, had a remarkable career but carried a regret about his role in the classic film.
Duvall, who passed away at 95 on February 15, once expressed a desire to change an aspect of his performance during a 2003 interview with People.
In the interview, director Francis Ford Coppola praised Duvall's talent, saying, "Actors click into character at different times — the first week, third week. Bobby's hot after one or two takes. That's all he needs."
Duvall then humorously remarked, "I just wish I had a better hairpiece."
Duvall's portrayal of Tom Hagen was a pivotal moment in his career. Before The Godfather, he appeared in notable films like To Kill a Mockingbird and True Grit. However, The Godfather became a commercial success that set a new standard in filmmaking. Duvall stated, “We all knew it — this was going to hit big,” referring to the film's success alongside costars like Al Pacino and Marlon Brando.
The actor reprised his role in the critically acclaimed The Godfather Part II, which many consider superior to the original. However, he opted not to appear in the third film, released in 1991. Duvall cited financial disputes as the reason for his absence. In 2004, he explained his decision, stating he felt underpaid compared to his co-stars. “I said I would work easily if they paid Pacino twice what they paid me, that’s fine,” he asserted. “But not three or four times, which is what they did.”
Duvall's filmography includes classics such as Apocalypse Now and Tender Mercies, the latter earning him an Academy Award for Best Actor. Following his death, his wife, Luciana Pedraza, released a statement expressing deep sorrow. “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” she wrote.
Pedraza reflected on their life together, stating, “To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.” Duvall's legacy remains significant, leaving an indelible impact on cinema.