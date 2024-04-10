Revealed: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Campaign Aide Attended January 6 Rally, Wanted 'Favorite President' Donald Trump to Run for Third Term

Palma told a group of New York Republicans that Kennedy’s presence on the ballot in the state gives Trump a fighting chance to defeat President Joe Biden in the state.

“The only way for him, for Bobby, to shake it up and to get rid of Biden is if he’s on the ballot in every state, including New York,” she said.

This led many pundits to criticize RFK Jr., claiming he's purposefully running as a "spoiler candidate."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!