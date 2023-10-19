'Devastating for Donald Trump': Co-Conspirator Sidney Powell Pleads Guilty in Georgia Election Case

Powell, who was charged with violating the state's anti-racketeering law, pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors accusing her of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties. She entered the plea just one day before the trial was set to begin.

As part of the deal, Powell will serve six years of probation, pay a $6,000 fine and write an apology letter to Georgia and its residents.

She has also agreed to testify truthfully against her co-defendants in future trials. Initially, Powell was charged with racketeering and six other counts for her alleged role in a scheme to keep Trump in power after his loss to Joe Biden.

Prosecutors claimed she participated in an unauthorized breach of election equipment in a rural Georgia county elections office.