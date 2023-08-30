Donald Trump Declares Victory in 2024 Georgia Primary 9 Months Before a Single Vote Has Been Cast
Former President Donald Trump is confidently declaring victory in Georgia's Republican presidential primary — even though it's not scheduled to take place nine months from now on May 21, 2024.
In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump shared the results of an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll that showed him leading by a wide margin over his Republican rivals in the state.
The poll revealed the former POTUS was winning at 57 percent, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coming in at a distant second with 15 percent and Mike Pence in third with 4 percent.
Trump wrote, "Wow! A big win in Georgia for President Trump! Georgia, which is absolutely a Republican state – I have no doubt about it, bad things happened – is showing up big. They demand accountability and they demand it now. So sad what has happened to one of the greatest places on Earth. But we will win in 2024."
"Georgia will lead the way. I believe Georgia's gonna lead the way, and we will make America great again. We have to take back our country – 2024, the most important election maybe that this country has ever had because our country's going bad," he continued. "We're a failing nation. Georgia is going to lead the way. You watch. Thank you very much."
Trump has repeatedly made false claims about the 2020 election being rigged against him in Georgia and other states and has gone as far as pressuring state officials to overturn the election results.
In a notorious phone call, he even asked Georgia's secretary of state to "find" 11,780 votes in his favor in order to secure the victory in the state. As a result, Trump has faced legal troubles, with indictments in both federal and state court.
He has pleaded not guilty to all 91 charges against him and is set to be arraigned in state court next week.
As OK! previously reported, the ex-prez first planned on announcing the 2020 election was rigged days before election night.
The 41-count indictment referenced Trump's "nationally televised speech falsely declaring victory in the 2020 election" on Nov. 4, 2020.
"Approximately four days [before the 2020 election], on or about October 31, 2020, Donald John Trump discussed a draft speech with unindicted co-conspirator number 1, whose identity is known to the Grand Jury, that falsely declared victory and falsely claimed voter fraud," the document read. "The speech was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy."
Recently, Trump and his co-conspirators in the Georgia indictment were booked at the Fulton County Jail, where they had their mugshot taken. Once the mugshot was released to the public, Trump supporters, opponents and Trump himself wasted no time monetizing off of the pouty, defiant photo.