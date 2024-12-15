NEWS Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Laughed at for Looking Like a 'Construction Worker' After Exercising in Jeans at NYC Equinox Source: MEGA Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 'works out really hard, lifting weights and he does the treadmill,' according to the source.

Source: @robertfkennedyjr/Instagram The source said people were entertained by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running on the treadmill in his hiking boots.

The lawyer was spotted wearing “tight jeans and hiking boots” at the gym, the insider spilled. “He works out really hard, lifting weights and he does the treadmill. He wears tight jeans,” they added of the father-of-six — who arrived at the establishment with several security guards.

The politician, 70, was apparently laughed at by younger gymgoers, who couldn’t control themselves after seeing Kennedy running on the treadmill in his boots. “Some people didn’t know who he was, and were like, ‘Who’s that older guy?'” the insider shared. “He looked like a construction worker in tight jeans and a T-shirt.”

Source: @robertfkennedyjr/Instagram 'Some people didn’t know who he was,' the insider said of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attending the swanky gym.

As OK! previously reported, Kennedy seems to have no shame about his workout clothes, as he posted a video of himself doing a pull-up in only jeans and boots on December 1. The son of Robert F. Kennedy joked about “practicing for my confirmation hearing” alongside the clip of him and a buff gymgoer doing flips on pull-up handles.

In response to his shirtless display, his followers shared their mixed emotions about the footage. “The most convincing qualification you could ever have…” one user claimed, while another fan said, “THIS is the man I want in charge of Health 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Source: @robertfkennedyjr/Instagram Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently shared a video on social media of himself working out in blue jeans and no shirt.

Others alleged that RFK Jr. looked like he may be using medication to enhance his muscles while dissing him for his anti-vax beliefs. “OK, so drugs & roids are healthy to RFK Jr. but not the life-saving polio vaccine. There's a similarity between RFK Jr. and his supporters, none of them are educated in biology 😂,” one person claimed, as another echoed, “What roids are you on? But vaccines are bad.”

As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time RFK Jr. has received backlash for a social media clip, as on November 29, he was criticized for his topless appearance in his wife Cheryl Hines' post. After sharing a video of herself promoting her beauty line, Hines+Young, with her husband showering in the background, people shared their disdain for RFK Jr.

Source: MEGA 'THIS is the man I want in charge of Health,' one person said after watching the video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. working out.

“Cringe AF,” someone said, while another stated, “Repulsive in every possible way.” “Absolutely disgusting from the HHS nominee. Are we now making nudes great again?” a third quipped, while a fourth added, “I threw up in my mouth a little.”