Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Laughed at for Looking Like a 'Construction Worker' After Exercising in Jeans at NYC Equinox
Someone get Robert F. Kennedy Jr. some sneakers!
According to a source, Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services recently created a “spectacle” at the NYC Equinox in Hudson Yards due to his unlikely attire.
The lawyer was spotted wearing “tight jeans and hiking boots” at the gym, the insider spilled.
“He works out really hard, lifting weights and he does the treadmill. He wears tight jeans,” they added of the father-of-six — who arrived at the establishment with several security guards.
The politician, 70, was apparently laughed at by younger gymgoers, who couldn’t control themselves after seeing Kennedy running on the treadmill in his boots.
“Some people didn’t know who he was, and were like, ‘Who’s that older guy?'” the insider shared. “He looked like a construction worker in tight jeans and a T-shirt.”
As OK! previously reported, Kennedy seems to have no shame about his workout clothes, as he posted a video of himself doing a pull-up in only jeans and boots on December 1.
The son of Robert F. Kennedy joked about “practicing for my confirmation hearing” alongside the clip of him and a buff gymgoer doing flips on pull-up handles.
In response to his shirtless display, his followers shared their mixed emotions about the footage.
“The most convincing qualification you could ever have…” one user claimed, while another fan said, “THIS is the man I want in charge of Health 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
Others alleged that RFK Jr. looked like he may be using medication to enhance his muscles while dissing him for his anti-vax beliefs.
“OK, so drugs & roids are healthy to RFK Jr. but not the life-saving polio vaccine. There's a similarity between RFK Jr. and his supporters, none of them are educated in biology 😂,” one person claimed, as another echoed, “What roids are you on? But vaccines are bad.”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time RFK Jr. has received backlash for a social media clip, as on November 29, he was criticized for his topless appearance in his wife Cheryl Hines' post.
After sharing a video of herself promoting her beauty line, Hines+Young, with her husband showering in the background, people shared their disdain for RFK Jr.
“Cringe AF,” someone said, while another stated, “Repulsive in every possible way.”
“Absolutely disgusting from the HHS nominee. Are we now making nudes great again?” a third quipped, while a fourth added, “I threw up in my mouth a little.”
