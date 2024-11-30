'Absolutely Disgusting': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Called Out for 'Repulsive' Video of Him Showering Behind Wife Cheryl Hines
Never thought we’d see the future Secretary of Health and Human Services unclothed!
On Friday, November 29, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s wife, Cheryl Hines, uploaded a promotional video for her health and beauty line, Hines+Young, with her husband showering in the background.
The clip comes shortly after Donald Trump appointed the lawyer as Secretary of Health and Human Services for his upcoming term. While some were unbothered by the upload, many dissed the politician for showing so much.
“Cringe AF,” one person penned, while another added, “Repulsive in every possible way.”
“Absolutely disgusting from the HHS nominee. Are we now making nudes great again?” a third user joked, as a fourth noted, “I threw up in my mouth a little.”
“Be nice, he’s just getting ready for a date with his girlfriend,” one more wrote, seemingly referencing the cheating allegations RFK Jr. has faced recently.
As OK! previously reported, journalist Olivia Nuzzi alleged she and RFK. Jr. had an emotional affair over text.
The New Yorker employee said she "engaged in a personal relationship" with the son of Robert F. Kennedy.
"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict," she noted.
Though the couple has seemingly sorted out their issues, an insider revealed that RFK Jr. was pleading with Hines to stay with him.
The insider shared that the situation is “embarrassing” for the blonde beauty, who tied the knot with the 70-year-old in 2014.
“She's been very angry about it. She has a great support team to vent to, though,” the source said, adding, “Everyone's on her side, of course.”
“She's been talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to file,” the insider alleged. “But how many times can you forgive a partner that's dishonest and goes behind your back? It's just ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man."
Despite it being unclear how the lovebirds resolved their marriage, another insider stated that they were not communicating two weeks after the affair broke.
The source shared that the duo "have barely spoken" in the days since the scandal hit the press. "She's embarrassed because he got caught," the insider added.
To get her mind off the drama, Hines was seen in Italy attending Milan Fashion Week with her daughter, Catherine Young. Hines was also there to see her stepdaughter, Kyra Kennedy, who was modeling in one of the runway shows.