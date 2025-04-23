'Baseless': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ridiculed for 'Spreading Misinformation' During Awkward Rant About Teenage Sperm Counts Dropping
Donald Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was mocked online for his bizarre comments and claims about the sperm counts of American teens.
The health secretary expressed concern about declining testosterone levels among teenagers as he spoke to Fox News on Tuesday, April 22, about a newly announced initiative to phase out eight artificial food dyes.
"The food our kids are eating today is not really food," Kennedy told Fox News host Jesse Watters, listing a litany of health issues, including chronic disease and obesity, during a segment on Primetime.
"Seventy-four percent of our kids cannot qualify for military service," he said. "We have fertility rates that are just spiraling. A teenager today — an American teenager — has less testosterone than a 68-year-old man. Sperm counts are down 50 percent."
"Testosterone levels have dropped 50 percent from historic levels," Kennedy claimed. "That is a problem, and it’s an existential problem."
The health secretary also argued that obesity is not as prevalent in countries like Japan "because they pay attention to what they’re feeding kids in school."
One user on X, formerly known known as Twitter, shared a clip of RFK Jr.'s appearence on Fox News and pointed out: "A Google search from 2024 data proves this to be patently false… why do we listen to lies by the 'health secretary' that are magnified by Fox News idiots?"
Another X user commented: "Disturbing... RFK's claim about teen testosterone being lower than a 68-year-old's is baseless. No data backs this up, and his history of spreading misinformation, like on COVID, makes him unreliable. Fox amplifying this nonsense is just reckless. We deserve better from our Health Secretary."
A third person shared: "You should be able to instantly recognize the testosterone claim as b-------. It's also fine for those not scientifically inclined to take the time to check the claim online. The problem is with the millions of people who take these lunatics at their word."
A fourth user asked: "How is he getting this data about American teenagers' sperm count?"
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Slammed After Donald Trump Nominates Him for Secretary of Health and Human Services: 'Making Brain Worms Great Again'
- 'You Should Be Ashamed': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mocked for Falsely Claiming People With Autism Will Never Pay Taxes, Hold a Job or Go on a Date
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mocked for Admitting He Went to the 'Top' of His Class After Taking Heroin in Resurfaced Video
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On Tuesday, the Health Department and Food and Drug Administration announced their plan to phase out several artificial food dyes and colorings in the U.S. by the end of 2026.
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary revealed that the government was looking to revoke authorization for two synthetic food colorings and seek the food industry’s help in eliminating up to six other dyes used in children's food, including cereal, ice cream and yogurt.
Kennedy explained how the department's plan was contingent on the cooperation of major food companies, none of whom showed up to the Tuesday news conference or even commented on the initiative.
"We don’t have an agreement; we have an understanding," Kennedy explained. "Four years from now, we’re going to have most of these products off the market, or you will know about them when you go to the grocery store."