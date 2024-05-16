'He's in a Meditative State': Jesse Watters Defends Donald Trump's Courtroom Naps During Hush Money Trial
Former President Donald Trump has faced accusations of falling asleep during his New York hush money trial. However, Fox News host Jesse Watters has come to his defense, stating that Trump was actually "meditating" in court.
During the Wednesday, May 15, episode of The Five on Fox News, Watters addressed the allegations, stating, "You have a guy who said the guy’s sleeping. He’s meditating, Greg. He’s in a meditative state, and when you’re defensive about something, you avoid something."
"Trump’s not defensive of being old and tired," Watters continued. "He can shut his eyes and not feel bad about it like Sleepy Joe."
Trump himself took to Truth Social to refute the claims, writing, “Contrary to the FAKE NEWS MEDIA, I don’t fall asleep during the Crooked D.A.’s Witch Hunt, especially not today. I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!”
Despite Trump's denial, President Joe Biden referenced the alleged courtroom naps during a private fundraiser, humorously calling Trump “Sleepy Don.”
"Thank you for the warm welcome," Biden told those in attendance. "But please keep it down because Donald Trump is sleeping."
- 'You Got This': Rosie O'Donnell Texts Words of Encouragement to Michael Cohen During Hush Money Testimony Against Donald Trump
- Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden for Excluding 'Intelligent' and 'Sharp' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. From Upcoming Debates
- Donald Trump Agreed to Joe Biden Debate to Stall From Going to Jail If He's Convicted, Criminal Defense Lawyer Claims
While Trump faced mockery over the accusations, three CNN analysts came to his defense, attributing the behavior to his age and the lengthiness of the trial.
CNN commentator Lulu Garcia-Navarro stated, “What I would say is, first of all, he’s old. And old men take naps. It was a long proceeding.”
Former Trump White House lawyer Jim Schultz told Garcis-Navarro, "This is really a long, boring process. And I think a lot of people are saying, yeah, I probably would have fallen asleep too."
"Now they don’t have an opponent that they’re calling Sleepy Joe. But I do think — I think that is one of the issues here. Right?" He continued. "It’s going to be a long, arduous, you know, process here."
As OK! previously reported, Trump supporters have begun claiming the former president is "pretending" to sleep in court to prove the trial "isn't worth his time."
"He thinks it’s bulls---, it’s boring, it’s not worth his time. It’s a ruse," one source told a news outlet. "Everything he does is calculated. He’s never fallen asleep. It’s not a thing he does. He goes to several meetings a day."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The court proceedings began on Monday, April 15.