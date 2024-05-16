'He's in a Meditative State': Jesse Watters Defends Donald Trump's Courtroom Naps During Hush Money Trial

While Trump faced mockery over the accusations, three CNN analysts came to his defense, attributing the behavior to his age and the lengthiness of the trial.

CNN commentator Lulu Garcia-Navarro stated, “What I would say is, first of all, he’s old. And old men take naps. It was a long proceeding.”

Former Trump White House lawyer Jim Schultz told Garcis-Navarro, "This is really a long, boring process. And I think a lot of people are saying, yeah, I probably would have fallen asleep too."

"Now they don’t have an opponent that they’re calling Sleepy Joe. But I do think — I think that is one of the issues here. Right?" He continued. "It’s going to be a long, arduous, you know, process here."