Robert Irwin Makes Shocking Confession About Dining and Dashing at Popular Australian Hotspot

Ahead of competing in Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars , Irwin, 21, explained how he was roadtripping down the East Coast of Australia and stopped in the scenic New South Wales coastal town of Coffs Harbour "for a bit of dinner" in a video he posted to Instagram on Sunday, July 6.

Robert Irwin was beside himself after realizing he dined and dashed at a popular Australian restaurant and made the ultimate apology gesture to make things right.

Robert Irwin was so busy trying to greet fans that he forgot to pay for his meal.

"I went in there and there's a lot of people," the wildlife conservationist continued, adding many people wanted a "photo" with him. "It was all good but it turned into a bit of a frenzy."

After finding a "great restaurant" and "ordering a bit of takeaway salad," he went in and "little did I know this place is the place to be" in the oceanside town, as it turned out the Jetty Pavilion was "packed."

While it was a "flurry," Irwin said everyone was "super nice" and he made sure to say hi to all of his fans at the restaurant. "The next morning I wake up and realize, 'I never paid for my salad! I did the old dine and dash and I didn't realize I'd done it.'"

"I felt terrible so I reached out. Do you want me to give you my credit card details or Venmo you or however you want me to do it cause I'd left Coffs Harbour," he explained.

The staff told him, "It's all good we love what you do," and were fine with the mix-up, simply asking, "Just leave us a good review."