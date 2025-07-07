or
Robert Irwin Makes Shocking Confession About Dining and Dashing at Popular Australian Hotspot

Photo of Robert Irwin.
Source: MEGA, @robertirwinphotography/Instagram

Robert Irwin was mortified after realizing he dined and dashed at an Australian restaurant.

By:

July 7 2025, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

Robert Irwin was beside himself after realizing he dined and dashed at a popular Australian restaurant and made the ultimate apology gesture to make things right.

Ahead of competing in Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, Irwin, 21, explained how he was roadtripping down the East Coast of Australia and stopped in the scenic New South Wales coastal town of Coffs Harbour "for a bit of dinner" in a video he posted to Instagram on Sunday, July 6.

'It Was a Frenzy' of Fans

Robert Irwin Confesses to Dining and Dashing at Australian Restaurant
Source: @robertirwinphotography/Instagram

Robert Irwin was so busy trying to greet fans that he forgot to pay for his meal.

After finding a "great restaurant" and "ordering a bit of takeaway salad," he went in and "little did I know this place is the place to be" in the oceanside town, as it turned out the Jetty Pavilion was "packed."

"I went in there and there's a lot of people," the wildlife conservationist continued, adding many people wanted a "photo" with him. "It was all good but it turned into a bit of a frenzy."

Robert Irwin Felt 'Terrible' About Dining and Dashing

Robert Irwin Confesses to Dining and Dashing at Australian Restaurant
Source: @robertirwinphotography/Instagram

Robert Irwin taped his video confessional inside his travel van while road tripping.

While it was a "flurry," Irwin said everyone was "super nice" and he made sure to say hi to all of his fans at the restaurant. "The next morning I wake up and realize, 'I never paid for my salad! I did the old dine and dash and I didn't realize I'd done it.'"

"I felt terrible so I reached out. Do you want me to give you my credit card details or Venmo you or however you want me to do it cause I'd left Coffs Harbour," he explained.

The staff told him, "It's all good we love what you do," and were fine with the mix-up, simply asking, "Just leave us a good review."

Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin Is Currently Fronting a Bonds Underwear Ad Campaign

Robert Irwin Confesses to Dining and Dashing at Australian Restaurant
Source: MEGA

Robert Irwin's Bonds Underwear modeling campaign showed off his killer abs.

"So I said, Jetty Pavilion, guys, I've gotta do you one better. There are eight million of you guys on here so you know what to do. I have tagged them. Go and support the Jetty Pavillion in Coffs Harbour. A fantastic local business, great team, great food, amazing atmosphere. That's my review. They're the absolute best so please go and support them. Thank you so much, I apologize again," the Bonds underwear model shared.

Irwin said he would be coming back through the town and promised to come by in person and "give you the money for that salad, because today is not the day I start my life of crime." He also vowed that on the rest of his road trip, "I am not going to steal any more salads."

Robert Irwin Is Competing on Season 34 of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Robert Irwin Confesses to Dining and Dashing at Australian Restaurant
Source: MEGA

Robert Irwin is following in his sister Bindi Irwin's footsteps on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Irwin's road tripping adventure comes two months before he makes his ballroom dancing debut on Dancing With the Stars.

He was the first celebrity of the season to be revealed, telling fans on April 22, "It’s official, I’m heading to Hollywood for Dancing With The Stars Season 34. This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid watching my sister’s incredible journey on the show back in 2016. I cannot believe it is about to become a reality. So grateful."

His older sister, Bindi Irwin, took home the Mirrorball trophy in Season 21 alongside partner Derek Hough.

